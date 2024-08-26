The Big Picture Kevin James' Paul Blart movies are coming to Netflix on September 1, offering a comedic twist on the typical cop genre.

While the films may not have great ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, they still provide some lighthearted entertainment for viewers.

Fans can also catch Kevin James in other films like Grown Ups and Home Team, showcasing his versatile acting skills on Netflix.

Be careful before you think about heading down to the food court; one of the most dangerous cops in movie history is coming to the biggest streaming platform on the planet. Okay, maybe he's not the most dangerous cop in movie history, but he is one of the funniest. Netflix has officially announced that both Paul Blart movies starring Kevin James, which were released in 2009 and 2015, will officially begin streaming on the platform starting September 1. Paul Blart: Mall Cop and the sequel, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 join other flicks premiering on Netflix in September, such as 300, the period piece epic starring Gerard Butler and directed by Zack Snyder. The first Paul Blart movie currently sits at a 34% score from critics and a 43% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The second Kevin James-led mall cop flick has even worse scores, boasting an abysmal 6% rating from reviewers along with a 34% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to James, notable stars from the Paul Blart movies include Neal McDonough, who plays Vincent Sofel in the sequel, and Bobby Cannavale, who portrays Commander James Kent in the original. The original film was helmed by Steve Carr, who is best known for his work directing Next Friday, Daddy Day Care, and Movie 43. Andy Fickman directed the sequel after helming both Dwayne Johnson-led film Race to Witch Mountain and The Game Plan, and before directing Playing with Fire (John Cena) and One True Loves (Simu Liu).

What Has Kevin James Been Doing Lately?

Before the Paul Blart movies arrive on Netflix next month, you can also see Kevin James working with his pal Adam Sandler in the Grown Ups movies, each of which have been in the Max top 10 for several weeks now. His most recent work can also be found on Netflix, where he starred alongside Taylor Lautner and Rob Schneider in Home Team, the sports comedy directed by Charles and Daniel Kinnane. He also appeared in another Netflix original movie just a few years ago also with Sandler and other Grown Ups co-stars, Maya Rudolph and Steve Buscemi, Hubie Halloween, which was helmed by Steven Brill.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop stars Kevin James and Bobby Cannavale and was written by James and Nick Bakay and directed by Steve Carr. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Paul Blart: Mall Cop on Netflix starting September 1.