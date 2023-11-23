The Big Picture Paul Blart: Mall Cop may not scream "Thanksgiving" at first glance, but it embodies strong Thanksgiving themes of gratitude and contentment.

The film takes place during Black Friday, which puts it closer to Thanksgiving than Christmas, despite the Christmas decorations in the mall.

Paul Blart's journey of embracing himself and finding fulfillment in his career serves as a heartwarming reminder of the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Due to its unfortunate place set snugly between the powerhouses that are Halloween and Christmas, Thanksgiving sometimes gets lost in the holiday movie shuffle. Though is doesn’t have nearly as many popular hits when it comes to movies as its festive counterparts do, there are still plenty of quality Thanksgiving films to watch during the holiday —the best of which involves Kevin James, a group of parkour-loving thieves, and a mall that needs saving. Yes, that’s right: the best Thanksgiving movie is Steve Carr's Paul Blart: Mall Cop.

Hear me out. It's true that, upon first glance, Paul Blart: Mall Cop doesn't scream "Thanksgiving." In fact, Christmas decorations are everywhere in the setting, and a Thanksgiving meal only shows up very briefly in the film. Despite some lukewarm ratings, the movie is a light-hearted, funny adventure set during Black Friday and one that embodies strong Thanksgiving themes. Though the mall is decidedly Christmas-forward and all the main antagonist’s henchmen are named after Santa’s reindeer, the message of Paul Blart: Mall Cop has a lot more to do with Thanksgiving than any other holiday. It’s a comedy with heart behind it, about an everyday guy who loves his friends, his family, and his local mall.

‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ Begins the Film With Kevin James' Discontent —Far From the Thanksgiving Spirit

Paul Blart: Mall Cop centers around the story of a wannabe police officer, Paul Blart, who keeps failing the police academy obstacle course (after passing the written test) despite wanting to be a true cop more than anyone ever wanted anything. His less-than-stellar athleticism and low blood sugar hold him back, as well as his low self-confidence. He’s had more than his fair share of personal failings, including an abandoned marriage, a dead-end career at the local mall, and being routinely teased by a kiosk pen salesman (Stephen Rannazzisi). It doesn’t help that he's awkward around the new wig saleswoman Amy (Jayma Mays), whom he has a massive crush on. The King of Queens star's comedic chops shine as this man with big dreams, even when aiming high with his ambitions has proven to be a disappointing venture for Paul.

Despite his continuous attempts to be accepted as a police officer, Paul takes his job as a mall cop extremely seriously. He lives in a state of near delusion, while the people around him either pity him or make fun of him. Even the sharp new trainee, Veck (Keir O’Donnell), approaches the job with a sense of apathy that Paul can’t fathom, and any attempts to train Veck are met with decidedly no enthusiasm. Paul is the only one to take being a mall cop seriously, and he treats the job as though he were a member of law enforcement, threatening to make citizens arrests and chasing down speeding motorized wheelchairs to give them tickets. Paul wants to be in the big leagues so badly that he lives his police force dreams as though he’s already made it. When he gets home, he falls into depression because he knows he’s living a shadow of the life he wants.

So, when Veck turns out to be the ringleader of a group of reindeer-themed criminals who take the mall hostage after hours, Paul is unprepared and unqualified to stay inside. He recognizes that he’s in over his head, and he’s almost safely out of the mall when he sees Amy’s car still parked in the lot. Realizing that his mall and the woman he loves are both in danger, Paul hears the call of duty and responds. He is by no means up to the task, especially considering the fact that he’s aware of his own shortcomings, but he is also the only one in the mall who can stand up to Veck and report back to the SWAT team outside. Despite not being content with his place in life, Paul is thrown into a situation in which he’s the only man for the job.

‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ Embodies the Thanksgiving Spirit by Embracing the Good Rather Than Dwelling on the Bad

Through a combination of knowing random facts, experience with the mall, and a little bit of luck, Paul is able to save his friends inside, ensure the safety of Amy and his daughter Maya (Raini Rodriguez), and even defeat a corrupt SWAT officer, and he does this by embracing who he is instead of dreaming of who he wants to be. Paul Blart makes use of what’s at his disposal, like a well-placed ball pit, a segway, and a heartbroken teenager (Adhir Kalyan) who, after receiving some caring advice from Paul, is happy to track phones and hook Paul up with a contact at Orange Julius (not for defeating Veck, just because). Paul’s perseverance is not always perfect or pretty, like when his hypoglycemia leads him to eat a dirty lollipop off the floor. However, Paul's unique brand of optimism is what he, and only he, can bring to the table. Only by embracing himself does Paul rise above the obstacles and prove his worth as a mall cop. At the end of Paul Blart: Mall Cop, he even politely declines an offer to join the police force to stay behind and defend his mall, because this is where he’s needed, and this is where he’s happiest.

Setting aside the problematic history of Thanksgiving as a holiday, the spirit of Thanksgiving is gratitude, appreciation, and contentment for what you have in your life. Taking stock of everything you have to be grateful for is a helpful and healthy way to remind yourself that, while things may not be going entirely your way, there are some things about your life that you wouldn’t trade in for the world. Thanksgiving involves appreciating other people and finding fulfillment in the life being lived here and now. Paul Blart: Mall Cop not only exemplifies this idea but takes this theme one step further by showing Paul finding a new thankfulness and appreciation for himself. In the end, Paul realizes how much he loves protecting his local mall and his own friends and family, and he is thankful and content to be where he is and who he is.

‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop’ Looks Like a Christmas Movie, but Is Truly a Thanksgiving Film

The hilarious heist film begins in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, and the bulk of Paul Blart: Mall Cop takes place the day after Thanksgiving, on Black Friday. Even though the film looks like Christmas is at the heart of its story, the fact that it takes place on Black Friday places it closer to Thanksgiving than Christmas. If the fact that the entire theme of the movie revolves around contentment and appreciation isn’t convincing enough, then this technicality surely seals the deal: Paul Blart is a movie set nearest to Thanksgiving, and Black Friday is a large part of the plot. There’s no question about it. Paul Blart: Mall Cop isn’t just a certified Thanksgiving movie; it’s the best Thanksgiving movie, hands down.

With plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, quotable dialogue, and even some very fun action scenes, Paul Blart: Mall Cop is the single best Thanksgiving film to watch every year for the holiday (sorry, Eli Roth). Paul Blart deserves his due appreciation, as both the best mall cop ever and the best protagonist of a Thanksgiving film.

