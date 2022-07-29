The animation industry has lost another prolific artist. Paul Coker Jr., a cartoonist and designer whose career spanned nearly five decades, passed away on July 23 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico at the age of 93.

Coker's death was confirmed by his stepdaughter Lee Smithson Burd to Deadline, saying that "Paul was lucid and had his remarkable sense of humor until the end." Many fellow artists, animators, and admirers took to Twitter to express their sadness regarding the news and to pay tribute to Coker's prolific career in animation. Andrew Fargao, an animation historian and author, noted that Coker's work was "so expressive, such economy of line" and that it was "such a joy to see his illustrations in MAD over the years." Fellow cartoonist Judd Winick said that Paul was "an amazing illustrator. And all around cartoonist, storyteller and craftsman. He managed to be incredibly well known and unknown at the same time."

Though some may not be familiar with Coker's name, many will no doubt be familiar with his work in animation, as several of his projects have since become holiday staples. Coker was a production designer for numerous Rankin/Bass specials throughout the 1960s and 70s including Frosty the Snowman and Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, a special where he helped design the characters of Kris Kringle, Winter Warlock, and Burgermeister Meisterburger.

Other Rankin/Bass credits during this time include Cricket on the Hearth, Here Comes Peter Cottontail, The Year Without a Santa Claus, Rudolph’s Shiny New Year, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey, The Easter Bunny Is Comin’ to Town, Jack Frost, Pinocchio’s Christmas, and The Leprechauns’ Christmas Gold. Though some of these were brought to life using traditional animation, Rankin/Bass was mostly known for their stop-motion animation, an animation process that became closely associated with the company. After decades away, Coker returned to Rankin/Bass one last time in 2001 with the Christmas special Santa, Baby!, which also marked the final Rankin-Bass special before the company was dissolved.

In addition to his television work, Coker was a regular contributor to the satire magazine, MAD, earning him a spot in their "Usual Gang of Idiots", a nickname for MAD employees. With this magazine, Coker satirized numerous franchises and properties in the cultural zeitgeist including Star Trek, Jurassic Park, and Sabrina: The Teenage Witch. Our condolences go out to Coker's family which include Rosemary Smithson, his wife of 33 years, and his stepdaughters Lee Smithson Burd and Carol Burd.