With the second trailer dropping for Matt Reeves’s highly anticipated The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role and Zoe Kravitz donning the infamously tight catsuit, you might be wondering who is the actor playing The Riddler. Although neither trailer has allowed us a good look at his face, his chilling narration ("What's black and blue and dead all over? You.") and penchant for tape (and latte art?) has promised audiences that he is going to be like no Batman villain we have ever seen before.

So who is the man behind the mask? His name is Paul Dano and over the past two decades he has worked with some of the most exciting directors in the industry, playing roles from famed musicians to mute teenagers. He's been a stable and dependable force on screen, never feeling the need to approach a role with a "look at me" attention-grabbing ego. His reserved, thoughtful exterior and cool, serene voice are his trademarks, which can be used to comfort, shock and sometimes even hypnotize his audience. So, to celebrate the actor's new turn as a crazed serial killer opposite the bat, here are seven of Paul Dano's best performances in film and TV, ranked.

7. Youth

Acting opposite two of the biggest titans in the industry – Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel – it’s easy to become sidelined. But Dano employs his reserved and somewhat mysterious demeanour to offer an understated but complex performance in Paolo Sorrentino’s Youth. Dano plays a famous actor who hides in a Swiss Alps resort to dive deep into his new character – the reveal of which serves as one of the film’s funniest moments. Surrounded by self-indulgent manic people trying to reclaim the glory of their youth, Dano’s Jimmy Tree is trying to make sense of his future. A particular scene that allows Dano to shine is when a young girl comes up to him to compliment his acting. A man lost in his career finally finds validation not in an important critic, but a child who was effected by his work. It’s an honest portrait of the artist as a lost man and another example of how Dano can still excel in a more limited role.

6. Okja

Before Parasite, there was Okja, Bong Joon-ho’s exploration into the meat industry starring Ahn Seo-hyun, Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal (a frequent collaborator of Dano's). Dano co-stars as Jay, the leader of the ALF (Animal Liberation Front) who wants to help Mija (Ahn) and her beloved “super pig” Okja, who is at risk of being captured and killed. Dano’s role serves as a source of calm and guidance for Mija, being one of the few people who want to help her. After a chaotic and action-packed chase, Dano delivers his monologue in his cool, calm voice about the importance of animal rights. Now, his character may be hypocritic when it comes to the care of humans, but Dano’s acting is a reminder that supporting actors are just as important. Like John Hurt's Priest in Jackie, his character's purpose is to intercut the intense scenes of action with a moment of peace to allow the audience a breather. And boy, does he serve his purpose well.

5. War and Peace

2016’s BBC adaptation of the famed novel puts Dano front and center as Pierre Bezukhov, the illegitimate son of a count who has never felt that he has found in his place in the world. Navigating life in 1980s Russian Empire, Pierre seems to find it difficult to find any true source of happiness. From his loveless marriage to the unfaithful and cold Helene (Tuppence Middleton) to Pierre’s hopeful view of the world and desire to make it good gradually being worn down. Dano follows Pierre’s changing viewpoint, from hope to destitute back to hope, with skilful precision. Dano’s warm and sweet presence against the cold setting is a much needed reminder of what the original novel is about – the pursuit of meaning in life. It makes his final happy ending with Natasha (Lily James) all the more satisfactory, as from day one we are rooting for Pierre to find true happiness.

4. Prisoners

One of Dano’s most coveted roles comes in Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners. Dano plays the film’s main suspect, Alex, a young man with a learning difficulty who is entangled in a case of two missing girls. Although Alex is not under arrest and is released from police custody, the parents of the girls, particularly Hugh Jackman’s Keller, subject Alex to intense torture to extract information from him. Again, Dano has little to no dialogue, but he doesn’t need it. He perfectly strikes that balance between creepy suspicion and fearful innocence. Which one is he? Dano doesn’t let his guard down throughout the entire film, and that is not an easy position to be in, to hold the mystery of a film in the palm of your hand, reminiscent of Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s work in Doubt.

3. Ruby Sparks

A lesser known film that sees Dano step into the leading man position is in Ruby Sparks. Directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton and written and co-starred by Dano’s real life partner Zoe Kazan. The film follows Calvin Weir-Fields, who, at the age of 18, had a Sally Rooney-esque sudden rise to fame with his first novel. The film centers around Calvin ten years later suffering from a decade-long bout of writers block and living in the LA hills. He begins to write about Ruby Sparks, the girl of his dreams, running to his typewriter every morning to be with her, much like a teenage girl writing fan fiction about her favourite popstar – half literature, half living out a fantasy.

Then one morning, he wakes up to find her alive and living in his house. There’s no Disney magic wave of a wand here, the film doesn’t bother to explain how Ruby has manifested into real life. The film focuses on the male idea of the “dream girl” and how control and possession can be the ultimate downfalls of any seemingly healthy relationship. Dano and Kazan’s real life chemistry translates perfectly to the screen with a truly hard to watch scene towards the end when the two characters come to a standstill and Calvin finally has to separate the lines of fiction and reality. It’s a love story, it’s a cautionary tale and sometimes it feels like a horror, but it all ties together to offer a fresh and raw take on modern relationships and women as viewed through the male gaze. Dano plays the antihero who superficially seems sweet and harmless, but underneath it all, is a man desperate to get what he wants. He might seem like the most awful person (and sometimes he is) but Dano offers the character a jarring amount of vulnerability and honesty that in the end, Calvin can attain some amount of redemption.

2. Little Miss Sunshine

Dano shot to prominence with his portrayal of mute teenager Dwayne Hoover in Faris and Dayton’s Little Miss Sunshine. Dwayne has decided to completely stop talking until he reaches his dream of going to pilot school. But Dano’s face acting makes sure that no emotion, thought or aggravation goes unseen (he also uses a notepad). A central scene of the film is when Dwayne learns that he is colour blind, resulting in a full-blown mental breakdown where he finally breaks his silence to bash his family’s problems, declaring his hatred for them. But, like all teenagers, they just need to cool it and maybe some gesture of comfort (his little sister Olive softly leans her head on his shoulder in one of cinema's sweetest shots) and he’s up and ready to go. It’s hard to get an authentic portrayal of the frustration of adolescence, but this performance is one to remember, particularly for one of his characters lines – “You do what you love and fuck the rest”. There’s no entitled, spoilt brat here, just a lost young man who at the end of the day, what’s to do that he loves and protect his family – particularly his younger sister. Dano somehow makes the sullen teenager one of the most magical characters in independent cinema. We can all see a bit of ourselves in Dwayne and that's because Dano ensures that whilst being such a closed off character, he offers some universality.

1. Love & Mercy

Dano earned his first Golden Globe nomination and shared the leading role in Love & Mercy, starring as a younger Brian Wilson recording Pet Sounds, with John Cusack playing an older version. In Dano’s Wilson, we see the start of his mental downfall, with the rising success of The Beach Boys, fatherhood and marriage not being able to mask the paranoia and manic depression the musician is suffering from. It’s a painfully tragic performance, seeing a genius lose himself in his own talent, unable to guide his way out by his own mental struggles. Offering two Wilsons in two different timelines only adds to the depth of the musician’s journey, and the bouncing back and forth both reinstates how Wilson was doomed to a life of exploitation but offering some space for hope that he can one day, lead a life where he can manage his mental struggles. Dano and Cusack, although obviously never in a scene together form an acting partnership, both dedicating themselves to their character – the same man, but two different parts to play. Although Dano can shine without dialogue, he can as well with plenty, and even some singing! It will without a doubt be a performance the actor will be remembered for, disappearing into one of the world’s most famous and tortured musicians without a trace and never feeling exploitative of mental illness.

With a 2022 line-up of seeing Dano become a superhero villain, playing Steven Spielberg’s father and starring in a sci-fi from Chernobyl director Johan Renck, the actor’s filmography is only getting better and better. If you're as big a fan of Dano as I am, you should check out his directorial debut, Wildlife, starring Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.

