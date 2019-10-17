‘The Batman’: Paul Dano Cast as the Riddler Alongside Robert Pattinson

0

Paul Dano has been cast as Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler, in The Batman, Collider has learned.

Matt Reeves is directing the superhero movie, which will star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. Reeves also co-wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, and is producing alongside Dylan Clark.

The Riddler was originally played by Frank Gorshin and John Astin in the Batman TV series back in the 1960s, while Jim Carrey played him in 1995’s Batman Forever, in which the character went by his traditional name of Edward Nygma, aka “E. Nygma” — get it? The Riddler loves to challenge Batman’s mind, leaving clues and riddles behind to taunt the world’s greatest detective.

Jonah Hill had been in talks for the role in The Batman, but Dano was always high on Reeves’ list in the event that Hill failed to come to terms with Warner Bros. Sure enough, after months of negotiations, that’s exactly what happened, and we should all be grateful that Reeves had such a talented Plan B waiting in the wings. Dano may not have a pair of Oscar nominations like Hill does, but he has been nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his very different turns playing real people in Escape at Dannemora and Love and Mercy, respectively. Regardless of awards attention, Dano is without a doubt one of the best actors of his generation, and I can’t wait to see his take on this iconic villain.

Like Hill, Dano also recently transitioned behind the camera, having co-wrote, produced and directed the acclaimed drama Wildlife starring Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal. Dano’s other feature credits include There Will Be Blood, Prisoners, 12 Years a Slave, and Okja. He is represented by WME and Anonymous Content.

Warner Bros. will unleash The Batman on June 25, 2021. For a full rundown of all the upcoming DC movies in the works, click here.