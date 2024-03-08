The Big Picture Paul Dano excels in Swiss Army Man, showcasing his unique talent and ability to bring strange characters to life.

A24's Swiss Army Man is a quirky buddy movie and love story featuring a surreal friendship between Dano's Hank and a farting corpse named Manny, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

Dano's performance is vulnerable and eccentric, with heartwarming moments that highlight the unusual yet authentic bond between the characters.

Paul Dano has shown over the past 20+ years that he is as versatile and talented an actor as you will find in Hollywood today. He has proven his bona fide talent across the gamut of genres, including memorable performances as the Riddler in The Batman opposite Robert Pattinson, as a disenfranchised teenage mute in Little Miss Sunshine, a mercurial small-town pastor in There Will Be Blood where he went toe-to-toe with Daniel Day-Lewis, and as the troubled real-life Beach Boy Brian Wilson in Love and Mercy. Right now, he is voicing an enormous and erudite spider in Adam Sandler's new Netflix drama Spaceman. There really isn't a character that Dano cannot bring to life and leave audiences with a lasting impression of his skill set. So, when A24 Studios approached the actor with another one of their provocative and bizarre projects called Swiss Army Man — directed by the "Daniels" (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), the same collaborators who struck gold with Everything Everywhere All At Once — there was little doubt that Dano would fit into the role of Hank without missing a beat. You could easily argue that this is A24's most bizarre film, and that is saying something when you consider some of their other films include Midsommar, Hereditary, Lamb, and Beau Is Afraid.

Swiss Army Man A hopeless man stranded on a deserted island befriends a dead body, and together they go on a surreal journey to get home. Release Date June 24, 2016 Director Dan Kwan , Daniel Scheinert Cast Daniel Radcliffe , Mary Elizabeth Winstead , Paul Dano , Timothy Eulich , Richard Gross , Marika Casteel Runtime 95 Studio A24 Writers Dan Kwan , Daniel Scheinert

What Is 'Swiss Army Man About'?

When you get right down to the nuts and bolts of Swiss Army Man, it's a buddy movie and then a love story in two acts. Granted, these buddies are most unusual in that one is a suicidal man stranded on a deserted beach (Paul Dano as Hank) and the other is, well, a corpse named Manny (Daniel Radcliffe) who farts uncontrollably. The flatulent friendship is one of the most surreal couplings in modern movie history, and their subsequent quixotic journey only adds to the oddity of the charming, lighthearted film. Hank is in the process of killing himself by hanging when he sees a body washed ashore. When the rope breaks and Hank's life is spared, he races to greet Manny. It doesn't matter that Manny is blue, stiff as a board, and breaking wind like there's no tomorrow, Hank is just happy to see another human being — alive or dead — after descending into madness alone for so long. Hank carries Manny's lifeless body inland and begins to find out that his new friend isn't completely dead, and possesses a strange handful of gifts that may help him out of his predicament. There is an awkward chemistry between Dano and Radcliffe that makes their surreal friendship easy to believe despite the strange events that frame their relationship.

Keep in mind that not all of Manny's talents have a practical purpose, but they turn out to be exactly what Hank needs to return home. For instance, early in the film, we discover that Manny's farts are so incredibly violent, consistent, and propulsive, that he can be ridden out on the water like a jet ski — which is exactly what Hank uses him for to escape the remote beach. Once Hank is done riding Manny like an inboard power boat, he discovers that Manny vomits drinkable water from his mouth. It's an interesting visual and quite a development for the man dying of thirst. There is also the matter of how the two can navigate their way home from the middle of nowhere. When Manny sees something that arouses him physically — like a swimsuit model on the cover of a magazine — there is a certain part of his body that straightens and points them in the right direction. Yes, Swiss Army Man is out there and more than a little crass, but all of Manny's eccentricities actually serve a purpose and bolster his strangely endearing connection with Hank.

Why 'Swiss Army Man' Is a Must-See Paul Dano Performance

Several very personal exchanges between Hank and Manny put a humorous twist on Hank's lasting existential and emotional fears. Dano has always had a special talent as a performer for being strange, but at the same time vulnerable. He isn't afraid to be awkward and passionately weird. He is truly a performer who gets enveloped in the idiosyncrasies of his character. Swiss Army Man's Hank is an extremely shy and eccentric young man, and Dano doesn't shy away from impressing this upon the viewer. He never has. There is a scene where Hank dresses up as a woman and constructs a makeshift bus in the forest to help Manny remember a special person and place from when he was alive. The sweet moment is one of many reminders in Swiss Army Man that Dano has never been afraid to put himself out there for the development of his role and the story arc of his character.

Hank is also painfully insecure. He longs to have a relationship with a girl whom he notices riding alone on the bus every day. Sarah Johnson (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is the object of his affection and desire. Once Manny inspires Hank to get home to approach her, Dano plays Hank with unbridled enthusiasm and alacrity. But once he actually makes it back to see Sarah, he shuts down again, powerless to overcome his fear of rejection and loneliness. The moment he makes eye contact with her, it is Dano at his very best. All the awkwardness, shyness, and insecurity are reflected in the forlorn gaze upon his face — stifled by his self-loathing. It's what the actor does so well, and he truly nails it in Swiss Army Man. The look on Dano's face in the movie's final shot is the perfect way to end the film.

As good as Dano is, Swiss Army Man really thrives because of the heartwarming friendship between Hank and Manny at the film's core. As Manny slowly becomes more and more alive, the bond they have has an authenticity to it, even though the situation is completely off the wall. There is real beauty and warmth in the connection Hank and Manny establish. When Manny uses his farting prowess to propel him and Hank out of the depths of the lake they have fallen into, it is both hilarious and moving. He uses his scatological ability once more to save Hank from a bear attack, showing that the two will die for each other. It's Weekend at Bernie's with some real emotion behind it. Swiss Army Man is absolutely a showcase for Paul Dano — but it's also a strange, beautiful film, farts and all.

