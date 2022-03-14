Paul Dano is famous for getting beat up. An immensely talented performer who has received several accolades in his career, Dano is also undeniably famous for how often he gets tossed around and roughed up in his roles. It’s become so ubiquitous that Okja director Bong Joon-ho once remarked that South Korean moviegoers associate Dano with this trait. The filmmaker also intentionally wrote a scene for Dano’s character in Okja playing on audience expectations for the actor to get roughed up. Yes, Dano is one of modern cinema’s great punching bags, but there’s so much more going on with this performer than just how he can take a punch on-screen.

For starters, there’s the way Dano can convey vulnerability in such a fascinating manner. The fact that this actor is so often beaten up in his on-screen performances wouldn’t resonate so much with people if Dano wasn’t so gifted with depicting people in anguish. Just think of the final scene in There Will Be Blood, a tremendously impactful sequence made famous by Daniel Day-Lewis ensuring none of us can hear the word “milkshake” the same ever again. Playing opposite Day-Lewis for this entire scene, though, is Dano as the preacher Eli Sunday, who is just as integral to making this scene work.

There Will Be Blood wouldn’t be able to end on such a riveting note if Dano’s depiction of a forlorn Sunday, now at rock bottom and realizing all he’s lost, wasn’t so powerful. A stark contrast to the character’s earlier self-assured personality, Dano’s decision to depict Sunday here as a man crumbling before our eyes is just devastating to watch. There’s raw reality soaked over every tear, every trembling word, every instance of unbridled frustration coming off his performance. This actor’s manifestation of vulnerability here is so visceral that it almost makes you want to recoil from the screen.

On a different tonal note, Dano’s mastery of vulnerability makes his work as Hank in Swiss Army Man similarly impressive. As the movie begins, Hank is trapped on an island and about to kill himself. He’s in the ultimate nightmare situation for any human being. Dano oozes sorrow just in his gait, which makes it easy to imagine why he ends up growing attached to a talking and flatulent corpse named Manny (Daniel Radcliffe). While There Will be Blood saw Dano utilizing overt vulnerability to show a man losing it all, Swiss Army Man uses this quality to portray a fellow learning to grow attached to life again through a one-of-a-kind friendship/relationship.

The fact that Dano would willingly embrace such a strange but beautiful project like Swiss Army Man is a testament to how this actor is always embracing unique and unusual genres of all shapes and sizes. Dano has been in everything from raunchy comedies like The Girl Next Door to micro-budget crime movies like Weapons to sci-fi projects like Looper. To watch the filmography of this performer is to experience an eclectic array of cinematic visions. Dano goes where his creative interests lie, rather than following typical road maps for young leading men in Hollywood.

In the process, this actor has managed to show off his range as a performer as well as a fondness for artistry above adhering to audience expectations. His widely lauded turn as a young Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy didn’t inspire Dano to focus on music biopics or period piece projects. Instead, this performer opted to run in the total opposite direction and embraced unusual genre movies with heart like Swiss Army Man and Okja. These decisions might’ve occasionally frustrated this actor’s agent, but for audiences everywhere, it’s made Dano someone you can rely on to upend expectations even more often than he gets beat up on-screen.

Across his varied career, Dano has shown that he isn’t afraid to play truly despicable people. This isn’t just true with his work as The Riddler in The Batman; rather, it manifests across projects like 12 Years a Slave or Meek’s Cutoff. In these roles, Dano inhabits physical manifestations of white male power structures that suppress marginalized voices. This is an unavoidable horror of the real world that this actor unflinchingly tackles while making sure to portray these roles not as caricatures but as real people. Dano’s grounded depictions of such despicable figures remind audiences that these individuals have always existed in the real world and not just on the big screen.

Dano’s gifts as an artist cross over into his work as a director, which has so far yielded a solitary feature-length movie in the form of the 2018 feature Wildlife. The film serves as a portrait of a husband and wife (Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan) growing apart in the mid-20th century, with their son (Ed Oxenbould) often baffled at everything happening around him. The directorial work in Wildlife evokes many core traits of Dano’s acting style. Chiefly, Dano is an actor who has repeatedly shown his gift for wringing lots of power out of subtle details. A flicker of his body language or the way he speaks one sentence can say so much about the characters he plays.

Similarly, Wildlife is told through restrained camerawork that often observes the central characters from a distance. These are characters usually suppressing their true perspectives or desires and the way Wildlife observes their existence is similarly subdued. Meanwhile, precise editing frequently keeps shots going for prolonged periods, which helps build up the atmosphere or tone of a given shot gradually rather than abruptly thrusting viewers into a certain mood. The same patience Dano exhibits in his acting is translated into visual terms with these qualities.

The acting and filmmaking in Wildlife are as restrained as the best Dano performances, but like Dano’s work in projects like There Will Be Blood, going a soft-spoken route does not come at the expense of humanity. Wildlife still vividly communicates the interior world of its central figures, with Mulligan especially excelling as an artist under these confines. Her frustration with her past and conviction to make a better present are both simultaneously tangible in Mulligan’s fascinating performance. Though it may come off as too slow for some, those who gravitate towards Wildlife will find it to be a great extension of key qualities that make Dano a captivating artist.

Dano will probably never escape the widespread perception that he’s a perfect punching bag in movies. Admittedly, titles like There Will Be Blood did make some iconic moments out of this sight, so there are worse designations for actors in Hollywood. But this performer is far more than just the punches he takes or even his work in a DC Comics blockbuster. Whether you’re appreciating his work as an actor or his forays into filmmaking, Dano has often shown a gift for vulnerability, subtlety, and versatility that makes him unforgettable.

