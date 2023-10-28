A sensitive, thoroughly unpredictable actor, Paul Dano has steadily proven to be one of the industry’s best. It takes a lot of guts to go toe-to-toe with Daniel Day-Lewis, but Dano proved in There Will Be Blood that he could hold his own against one of the greatest actors of all-time.

Dano’s choice of roles has been thoroughly unpredictable. At one moment, he’ll take on the sensitive role of Brian Wilson in Love & Mercy, and then he’ll be absolutely terrifying as The Riddler in The Batman. Here are the top ten most underrated Paul Dano movies, ranked.

10 'Fast Food Nation' (2006)

Fox Searchlight

While Dano first broke out at the beginning of the 21st century with his work in independent features such as L.I.E. and The Emperor’s Club, he got his first taste of working with a prestige director when he took a role in Richard Linklater’s ensemble drama Fast Food Nation. The film serves as an encapsulation of the various corporate, political and legal issues at play in America’s restaurants and the meatpacking industry.

RELATED: 'The Batman' Director Reveals Just How Long It Took to Film That Arkham Asylum Scene

Although his role is a brief one, Dano captures the perfect disheveled laziness of a poor teenager forced to serve gross fast food items to rich customers.

9 'Taking Woodstock' (2009)

Universal Pictures

Linklater wasn’t the only prestige filmmaker that Dano got to work with during the first decade of his career; he also appeared in Ang Lee’s unusual historical dramedy Taking Woodstock. The film chronicles the incredible true story of how the young man Elliot Tiber (Demetri Martin) convinced his parents Jake (Henry Goodman) and Sonia (Imelda Staunton) to host the culturally redefining Woodstock festival.

Dano has another brief role, this time playing an odd hippie that shares an LSD experience with Elliot during the midst of the festival; it’s a humorous moment in an otherwise dull film.

8 'Knight and Day' (2010)

20th Century Studios

Knight and Day is notably one of the few Tom Cruise movies that actually bombed at the box office; apparently, Cruise’s monopoly on action cinema is not absolute. Cruise stars as the idiosyncratic secret agent Roy Miller, who takes the classic car designer June Havens (Cameron Diaz) captive as he escapes the clutches of the CIA.

Dano is oddly cast in a character role; he pops up as the eccentric inventor Simon Peck, who created the powerful “Zephyr” device that Miller is after. It’s a thankless role that Dano knocks out of the park, proving that he was unlikely to ever phone in a performance.

7 'Cowboys & Aliens' (2011)

Universal Pictures

Cowboys & Aliens isn’t nearly as bad as its toxic reputation suggests. The film itself is fairly self-explanatory based on the title, and director Jon Favreau makes the important choice of not taking the film’s subject matter all that seriously. Harrison Ford has been known to phone in performances before, but he’s generally great as the aging cattleman Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde.

RELATED: 'The Fablemans' Is Steven Spielberg's Most Personal Contemplation of Jewish Faith

Dano appears as Woodrow’s son, Percy, who is thrown into prison early on in the film for being a drunkard. The chemistry between Ford and Dano is much more emotionally impactful than a movie called Cowboys & Aliens really deserved.

6 'Being Flynn' (2012)

Focus Features

Day-Lewis wasn't the only all-time great actor that Dano worked alongside; he also got the chance to star opposite Robert De Niro in the underrated 2012 dramedy Being Flynn. Dano stars as the struggling writer Nick Flynn, whose life is thrown into chaos when he is visited by his drunken, absent father Jonathan (De Niro).

The relationship between the two is compelling; Jonathan claims to be a “master storyteller,” but is really just trying to involve himself in his son’s life in any way that he can. Dano shows a sweet side to Nick, who remains optimistic, yet fearful of his father’s presence.

5 'Okja' (2017)

Image via Netflix

Parasite isn’t the only great genre movie from director Bong Joon-ho; his work on the 2017 Netflix film Okja is almost just as impressive. The science fiction thriller follows the young Japanese girl Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), whose genetically advanced super pig (which she names “Okja”) becomes a critical component in an ongoing battle between the greedy Mirando Corporation and the Animal Liberation Front. Dano’s character, the activist Jay, expresses the importance of animal rights with both precision and eloquence.

The protection of animals is critical to the film’s themes, and it was important for an actor to embody the spirit of these sentiments.

4 'Youth' (2015)

Studio Canal

Dano has been known for being a meticulous actor, but he also has a healthy degree of self-awareness about the nature of his craft. This was evident in the 2015 dramedy Youth, where Dano got to play the eccentric actor Jimmy Tree.

RELATED: Paul Dano Talks the "Traumatic" Story Behind His Riddler Comic Book

Tree surprises his old friend Fred Ballinger (Michael Caine) by “completely immersing” himself in the role of Adolf Hitler by dressing up in a Nazi uniform. It’s one of the funniest moments in the film, as Ballinger recognizes that Tree takes his “method acting” approach a little too seriously.

3 'For Ellen' (2012)

Memento Films

Dano has played his fair share of likable, sensitive characters before. This made his role in the 2012 drama For Ellen stand out in comparison. Dano starred as the irresponsible rock musician Joby, who is in the midst of a divorce, and must battle his wife Claire (Margarita Levieva) for custody of their young daughter Ellen.

It’s a very mature, understated performance that becomes utterly heartbreaking. It’s only after spending time with Ellen and trying to bond with her that Joby realizes he is not yet prepared for the responsibilities of fatherhood.

2 'Meek’s Cutoff' (2010)

Cinetic Media

Kelly Reichardt is one of the industry’s greatest filmmakers, and her feminist reimagining of the western genre helped prove that not all stories about the Wild West needed to be told by white men. Dano makes this point even clearer; his character Thomas Gately (like many of the film’s male characters) is a complete buffoon.

Although it may be a thankless role, Dano got to play the on-screen husband of Zoe Kazan, his partner in real life. There’s a reason that the marital bickering between Thomas and Kazan’s character Millie feels so realistic!

1 'Wildlife' (2018)

Although Dano’s work in front of the camera has been impressive, he truly showed his merits as a storyteller with his directorial debut Wildlife. The adaptation of Richard Ford’s novel of the same name examines the coming-of-age story of the young man Joe Birson (Ed Oxenbould) as his mother (Carey Mulligan) and father (Jake Gyllenhaal) begin to drift apart.

It makes sense that a performer as intuitive and judicious as Dano would be able to get such fine performances out of his actors; Wildlife hopefully won’t be the last film that he directs.

KEEP READING: Why Did the Riddler Turn Himself in to the Police in ‘The Batman’?