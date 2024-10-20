Paul Dano is one of the most interesting actors working right now. He began his career as a child actor in the 1990s before getting his breakout role in Little Miss Sunshine when he was in his early 20s. He’s most widely known for playing the Riddler in Matt Reeves’s The Batman and for going toe-to-toe against Daniel Day-Lewis in Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed film There Will Be Blood. He’s worked with an impressive list of directors, including Denis Villeneuve on Prisoners, Bong Joon-ho for Okja, and Steven Spielberg, starring as the characterization of his father in The Fabelmans. In 2018, he moved into directing with his debut film Wildlife, starring his request collaborator Jake Gyllenhaal, and Carey Mulligan as a couple navigated a broken marriage told from the perspective of their young son.

While Paul Dano predominantly works in movies, he has lent his talents to television throughout the years, from a guest role in The Sopranos right up to a lead performance in Ben Stiller’s Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, in which he played a convicted murderer who escapes from a correctional facility and earned an Emmy nomination. Earlier this year, he received his second Emmy nomination for a guest role on an episode of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Amidst all these spectacular performances is s much underappreciated role of Dano's. In 2015, he led an ensemble cast as Pierre Bezukhov in BBC One's miniseries adaptation of one of the greatest books of all time, War & Peace.

'War & Peace' Is a Well-Made Adaptation

While, of course, some details and subplots were left out to fit the story into a miniseries, War & Peace is a largely faithful adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s novel, portraying Napoleon’s war against Russia and its consequences for an ensemble of characters. Directed the miniseries Peaky Blinders' Tom Harper with a script from Andrew Davies, who also wrote the BBC One adaptations of Pride & Prejudice and Bleak House. Joining Dano in this colossal cast are Lily James, James Norton Jesse Buckley, Brian Cox, Gillian Anderson, Jack Lowden, and Jim Broadbent. The faithfulness of the adaptation, the extended cast, and the costume design are all great reasons to watch. However, the best part is the standout performance from Paul Dano as the protagonist Pierre Bezukhov.

Pierre Bezukhov is an illegitimate son who doesn’t fit in with high society. In the opening scene, Paul Dano is great at making him physically awkward (one of Dano's trademarks as an actor, immediately standing out among the Russian nobility like a 19th-century Cousin Greg. Gillian Anderson shines in this scene as Anna Pavlovna Scherer, a noblewoman who is judgmental of Pierre immediately, before even learning that he’s an illegitimate son. Pierre has no idea what to do with his life but wants to find his purpose and make the world a better place. By the end of the first episode, he’s surprised to learn he’s inherited his father’s title and fortune. Dano plays Pierre with wide-eyed earnestness as he sets out to improve life for his serfs, a controversial goal for a Russian nobleman at this time when such ideas were considered dangerous in light of the French Revolution and Russia’s ongoing conflict with France.

Paul Dano Has Strong Chemistry with Lily James

Some of Paul Dano’s best scenes in War & Peace are with Lily James as Natasha Rostova. In the first episode, she convinces him to dance with her at her name day ball. James and Dano’s opposite energies are perfect in this charming scene. Natasha’s smile lights up the room as Pierre moves awkwardly and the characters' mutual affection is obvious right away. As War & Peace progresses, Pierre's love for Natasha only grows, making his marriage to the heartless and gold-digging Hélène (Tuppence Middleton) all the more painful to watch. Paul Dano and Lily James’s chemistry makes the beautifully acted romantic scenes the core of the show. War & Peace spans from 1805 to 1812, ending when Napoleon withdrew from Russia. Over that time, Pierre and Natasha are changed by the natural process of maturation, their relationships with other people, and the war. When life seems so bleak and meaningless, the hope of seeing Pierre and Natasha reconnect is what drives the narrative.

'War & Peace' Balances Interpersonal Drama with Wartime Suffering

War & Peace takes a winning approach by focusing on these young characters and their desire to make something of themselves and find romance. The scenes of young people attending balls and dealing with their growing feelings for each other aren't too dissimilar to shows like Bridgerton, but the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars provides a more serious and emotionally gripping tone. As a period drama binge, it feels like the best of both worlds. Paul Dano is adept at both the lighter scenes and the weightier material. Over the course of War & Peace, Paul Dano’s performance makes the audience believe that Pierre really has undergone deep changes. His quietly devasted reactions make each setback and disappointment hit hard as Pierre is broken down by life's circumstances, while his charmed affectionate reactions make you feel invested in his relationship with Natasha.

Whether you’re a fan of the novel or just a lover of period dramas in general, War & Peace is definitely worth watching. While it hasn’t gotten the recognition of other BBC One adaptations such as Pride & Prejudice, it’s beautifully made with a great cast and obvious love for the source material, and Paul Dano’s lead performance is among the best of his career.

War & Peace is available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock.

