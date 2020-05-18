Collider Connected: Watch Our Exclusive Live Interview with Paul Feig on May 20th at 10:30am PT

We at Collider have been bringing you a bevy of in-depth video interviews with filmmakers and performers over the last couple of months via our Collider Connected series, and we have another exciting announcement to make today. On Wednesday, May 19th at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT filmmaker Paul Feig will be joining us for a live episode of Collider Connected that you can watch here on Collider and on our YouTube channel!

We’re hoping to discuss highlights from his career like Freaks and Geeks, The Office, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor, and Last Christmas, as well as his work on the upcoming HBO Max series Love Life starring Anna Kendrick. The idea of Collider Connected is to have a free-flowing discussion about the person’s work that hones in on their process and evolution of their craft, so this chat with someone as talented and versatile as Feig should be incredibly fascinating. He’s proven adept at writing, directing, and producing smart and incredibly funny comedies, directing some of the best episodes of television of the 21st century, and delving into different genres on the feature film side all while maintaining a cinematic sensibility and a tremendous sense of humor.

You can watch the interview live at May 19th at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT on Collider’s YouTube channel and right here on Collider.com. If you missed any of our previous Collider Connected installments, check out our in-depth discussions with Roger Deakins, Michael Giacchino, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Forte, and David Leitch & Chad Stahelski.

And be sure to tune in on Wednesday to watch our interview with Feig live!