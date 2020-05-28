Paul Feig to Direct Netflix YA Adaptation ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Filmmaker and close personal Zoom friend of the site Paul Feig is taking his talents to Netflix. The A Simple Favor director will helm The School for Good and Evil, based on the best-selling YA novel—part one of a six-part series—by author Soman Chainani. David Magee (Mary Poppins Returns) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party) are on script duties.

Here is the official synopsis for The School for Good and Evil [via The Wrap]:

“The School for Good and Evil” will follow best friends Sophie and Agatha, who are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: The School for Good and Evil. Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School of Good and join alums like Cinderella and Snow White, while Agatha knows she’s fit for the Evil School. However, when their fortunes are reversed, their friendship is put to the test and the girls discover who they really are.”

Feig is coming off Last Christmas, that holiday rom-com starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding that 100% gave away its twist in the trailer. The filmmaker also co-created Love Life starring Anna Kendrick, which launched along with HBO Max as the streaming service’s first original series.

“To have one of your favorite directors adapt your book into a film for Netflix is an honor and a dream,” Chainani said. “Paul Feig is a brilliant filmmaker and a master of tone — a perfect fit for the twists and turns of ‘The School for Good and Evil.’ I have no doubt that he will make a true fairy tale classic.”

