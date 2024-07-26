The Big Picture Paul Feg's next movie is a "fun, crazyass story" inspired by a Netflix series, centered on a nice woman taken advantage of by an insane dude.

Feig and Blumhouse team up to push boundaries with an R-rated film inspired by '90s movies.

The script is ready, with rewrites underway for the movie shooting early next year. Feig aims to entertain and shock the audience.

Jackpot, the new Paul Feig action comedy starring Awkwafina and John Cena, is due on Prime Video next month, but Feig is already working on his next film. The thriller takes its inspiration from an unusual source: Netflix reality series Worst Roommate Ever. Feig talked about the new project with Collider's Steve Weintraub at San Diego Comic-Con, and sketched out the plot of the as-yet untitled film:

It's just a fun, crazyass story. I love the woman at the center of it. She gets caught in something because she's a nice person and gets completely taken advantage of by this insane, insane dude. There's a lot of chance for real thrills and real scares, but also some humor, too, which I'm always looking for. How can I make things fun, not necessarily comedy, but fun? I want all my movies to be fun, even if they get dark. If they get scary, I wanna be fun and kind of uplifting at the end.

Feig will make the new film with Blumhouse - and both Feig and Blumhouse are adept at defying expectations, moving between low- and high-budgeted pictures, and delivering crowd-pleasers and edgier, boundary-pushing fare. When asked what the new film will be like, Feig elaborated:

We wanna push the boundaries. Definitely! I like really pushing stuff. You’ll see when you see A Simple Favor 2. We pushed the boundaries on that one. I think that's fun, and also, a lot of my movies lately have been on a pretty big budget. I like the idea of doing something on a smaller budget because it gives us the freedom to kind of do what we want and not have to check a lot of boxes for the overlords, if you will. But at the same time, I'm a commercial filmmaker; I'm not gonna make anything that I don't think entertains an audience right down the middle. I just wanna push them a little bit.

Feig detailed the tone he's going for in the new movie, which will be rated R:

It's gonna be fun and scary. To me, it's really partly in the spirit of those ‘90s movies, like the Ashley Judd movies and that kind of thing, but also with a modern twist on it, and just to really push it really far. I love doing R-rated. That's my favorite genre to do because everything can be honest, and people can talk the way they talk, and you can shock people with stuff, and you don't have to pull back. We really wanna go kind of nuts with this one.

When can we expect the new movie? Says Feig:

There's a script. There's definitely a script. We're just doing rewrites on it right now, but it'll go sooner than later...we'll be prepping this year. We start shooting at the beginning of next.

What Other Movies Are About Roommates From Hell?

Close

The "evil roommate" movie is a thriller staple. Classics like Sunset Boulevard and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? have been spelling out the dangers of co-habitation since the Golden Age of Hollywood. The 1990s delivered some prime examples, including Pacific Heights, in which yuppies Melanie Griffith and Matthew Modine rent out a room to deranged grifter Michael Keaton, and the ne plus ultra of evil roommate movies, Single White Female, in which Bridget Fonda's search for a roommate leads her to Jennifer Jason Leigh, who either wants to become her, kill her, or both. 2011's The Roommate, starring Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester, plays off similar themes with an update for the millennial era.

While Jackpot is due on streaming next month, Feig's next movie, a sequel to the 2018 Anna Kendrick/Blake Lively thriller A Simple Favor, wrapped filming earlier this year. He is also producing the upcoming Ellie Kemper TV series Drop-Off.

Paul Feig's Worst Roommate Ever-inspired thriller will begin shooting early next year. Stay tuned to Collider for all of our San Diego Comic-Con coverage this weekend.