While Mel Blank is widely regarded as the Man of a Thousand Voices, another contender for that title is Solomon Hersh Frees, known professionally as Paul Frees. After getting his start in vaudeville as an impressionist, he got his first acting job in 1942, though his career had to be put on hold when he was drafted into World War II, during which he fought in Normandy during the D-Day Landings. After the war, Frees lent his voice to hundreds of projects and was the original voice of beloved characters like Toucan Sam and Ludvig von Drake. Sadly, Frees' later life was hampered by chronic pain, and he died in 1986 from an overdose of pain medication.

For the company Rankin/Bass, Frees had a similar relationship to John Ratzenberger with Pixar. He appeared in nearly all of their projects, voicing everything from brief comic relief to major antagonists. This list will honor Frees' rich legacy as a voice actor, ranking his best and most memorable roles with the company and shining a light on a generational talent who, sadly, doesn't enjoy the same name recognition as many of his contemporaries.

10 Seventeen Seventy-Six

'Rudolph's Shiny New Year' (1976)

Image via Rankin/Bass

When a year ends, it retires to the Archipelago of Last Year to rule over an island that reflects what happened during its time. The island of 1776 reflects the Colonial United States and is ruled by Sev, who resembles Benjamin Franklin. When the runaway Baby New Year, Happy (Iris Rainer), arrives on the island, Sev takes him to see the 4th of July Parade, though the good gesture ends in disaster when Happy's large ears make everyone laugh.

Sev is the last principal character in Rudolph's Shiny New Year and was primarily added because the film was released during the two-hundredth anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Still, his limited screen time paints him as an open and friendly individual who wants everyone to enjoy fun and freedom. When Happy runs away again, he doesn't hesitate to join up with Rudolph (Billie Mae Richards) and other years to rescue him. Sev might have been a small part of the film, but Frees still gave him the same level of energy as if he were the protagonist.

Rudolph's Shiny New Year Release Date December 10, 1976 Directors Arthur Rankin, Jr. Cast Frank Gorshin , Red Skelton , Morey Amsterdam , Harold Peary , Paul Frees , Billie Mae Richards , Don Messick , June Foray , Iris Rainer Writers Romeo Muller

Rent on Amazon

9 King Caspar

'The Little Drummer Boy' (1968)

Image via Rankin/Bass

As the birth of Jesus Christ draws near, a shining star appears in the night sky, guiding pilgrims to Bethlehem. Among them is Caspar, who meets up with two other kings named Melchior and Balthazar, bearing gifts for the son of God. When one of their camels collapses from the weight, they unknowingly buy Joshua, a camel belonging to Aaron (Teddy Eccles), an orphaned drummer who despises humans.

Frees voices all three kings, but Caspar has the largest role in the story and thus has the greatest impact. When Aaron's lamb, Baba, is mortally wounded, Caspar encourages the boy to play for the newborn Jesus, who heals Baba in gratitude. It's a small role, but Frees gives Caspar wisdom, dignity, and humility through his performance, making him an ideal animated king.

Rent on Amazon

8 The Cat

'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

Image via Rankin/Bass

The castle of King Haggard (Sir Christopher Lee) is a lifeless and decrepit place that reflects the mood of its ruler. Yet even in this gloomy building, cats can make a thriving home. One talking cat has taken to exploring Haggard's empty halls and learned many of the castle's secrets, such as the way to access the lair of Haggard's demonic Red Bull.

Frees voiced a few characters in The Last Unicorn, including the wizard Mabruk and a sentient tree, but the cat stands out the most. In just two minutes of screentime, Frees perfectly captures the aloof and playful nature of a cat and how, even when they're trying to be helpful, they can't help but be a little mischievous at the same time. All of this is done while talking in an inexplicable pirate accent, which might make no sense in context, but damn does it make the character more memorable.

7 Father Winter

'Jack Frost' (1979)

Image via Rankin/Bass

As the physical manifestation of winter and cold times, Father Winter tasks his servants with creating snowflakes, hail, and sleet for him to blow across the world. When one of his sprites, Jack Frost (Robert Morse), asks Father Winter to become human, he agrees so long as Jack can acquire a house, a horse, a bag of gold, and a wife before the first day of spring. To ensure Jack doesn't get into too much trouble, Father Winter sends two of Jack's friends, Snip (Don Messick) and Holly (Dina Lynn), to accompany him.

Father Winter plays the role of Jack Frost's father figure and a god of nature, and he succeeds in both roles. Frees gives him a deep yet compassionate voice, and the way he speaks to Jack implies that the two have a very personal relationship. However, the laws of nature still bind Father Winter, and his leniency towards Jack can only go so far before his duties as the master of snow must come first.

Jack Frost Release Date December 13, 1979 Director Arthur Rankin, Jr. Cast Buddy Hackett , Robert Morse , Paul Frees , Larry Storch , Dave Garroway , Debra Clinger , Don Messick , Dee Stratton , Sonny Melendrez , Dina Lynn Runtime 48 minutes Writers Romeo Muller

Watch on Tubi

6 Jack Frost

'Frosty's Winter Wonderland' (1976) and 'Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July' (1979)

Image via Rankin/Bass

When Frosty the Snowman (Jackie Vernon) returns to the town where he first came to life, he unknowingly incurs the wrath of Jack Frost, who longs for the admiration the children give Frosty. To that end, he decides to steal Frosty's hat, thinking that it will make him popular. When that fails, Jack tries to disrupt Frosty's wedding to his bride Crystal (Shelley Winters) but turns over a new leaf when they offer to make him the best man.

This version of Jack Frost is more antagonistic than Morse's portrayal, but the writing makes it clear that Jack isn't evil, just misguided. Frees' voice works perfectly for this more mischievous version of the winter sprite, especially when he makes Jack sound so impetuous and frustrated. Even when he reforms after being shown kindness by the snow couple, Jack has a habit of acting without thinking, as seen when he makes an endless winter so Frosty can be with the children forever.

5 Burgermeister Meisterburger

'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' (1970)

image via Rankin/Bass Productions

When the mayor of Sombertown, Burgerbeister Meisterburger, trips on a toy duck, he declares toys to be illegal and has them all destroyed. However, a toymaker named Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney), who happened to be an orphaned baby Meisterburger had rejected years ago, repeatedly slips into town and smuggles toys to the children. Meisterburger enacts more laws and doubles his efforts to capture Kris, which leads to the birth of Santa Claus and his traditions.

Burgermeister Meisterburger is one of Rankin/Bass' more comedic villains, portrayed as a blustering curmudgeon whose anger often leads to a painful dose of karmic punishment. Frees makes sure to really play up Meisterburger's self-importance when he goes on about how evil toys are and also voices his straight-laced and loyal manservant, Grimsley, whose contrasting personality leads to more comedic moments. Beyond his comedy, there's also some powerful thematic storytelling with Meisterburger: his bloodline dies off and is forgotten because of his cruelty, while Kris' kindness sees him transformed into a legend celebrated for generations.