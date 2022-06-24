HBO Max's hit horror series 30 Coins has made a bombshell addition to its already strong cast that includes acclaimed leads Eduard Fernández and Megan Montaner. An exclusive report from Sensacine revealed that beloved actor Paul Giamatti (Billions, Sideways) is boarding the second season of the series. Renewed back in February, production is already underway on Season 2 which is slated to release on the streamer in 2023.

30 Coins hails from horror savant Álex de la Iglesia and stars Fernández as Father Vergara, a priest and ex-convict who finds himself exiled by the church to a small Spanish town called Pedraza. As he tries to come to terms with his past, strange things start to happen in the town that require his skills as an exorcist. With the help of the town's mayor Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and the local veterinarian Elena (Montaner), Vergara sets out to uncover the mystery of why the paranormal happenings are plaguing the town. It all seems to tie back to a coin he has, one of the 30 pieces of silver paid to Judas Iscariot for turning over Jesus, which points to a larger conspiracy stemming back to the Holy See itself.

Season 2 continues directly in the bloody aftermath of its predecessor. According to Sensacine, Giamatti will slot in as the multi-hyphenate American business and tech billionaire Christian Barbrow. Barbrow, who's also a science fiction writer and overall science whiz, leads a shadowy 'Brotherhood' full of the world's most powerful and wealthy people. Described as "the ultimate disruptor" he keeps his intentions close to his chest, though it begs the question of what involvement he has in the larger conspiracy to bring about the end of days.

Image via Showtime

Giamatti is one of the most prominent actors of his time and one whose presence on-screen has endured for years now. He picked up an Emmy for his role as the titular John Adams in the 2008 miniseries and earned an Oscar nomination for Cinderella Man, though he's also received heaps of praise for his roles in 12 Years a Slave, Straight Outta Compton, and American Splendor. Even in his smaller roles for Saving Private Ryan and The Truman Show, he still finds ways to shine. Most recently, he's stayed in the limelight through the Showtime smash hit Billions. Although it's not his most frequent genre, Giamatti is no stranger to horror, appearing in the 2012 horror comedy John Dies at the End and in the horror-adjacent M. Night Shyamalan psychological thriller Lady in the Water.

30 Coins is also co-written by Jorge Guerricaechevarria. De la Iglesia also executive produces the series for Pokeepsie Films with Carolina Bang alongside Steve Matthews, Miguel Salvat, and Antony Root for HBO Max. Season 2 will take the cast all over the world as filming takes place in Spain, Italy, the US, France, and the UK.

Season 1 of 30 Coins is currently streaming on HBO Max.