The Big Picture Paul Giamatti's willingness to take on diverse roles sets him apart as one of the industry's best actors.

Giamatti's performance as the villain in Shoot 'Em Up showcases his versatility and ability to fit the tone of any film.

The satirical elements in Shoot 'Em Up, particularly regarding gunplay and violence, are enhanced by Giamatti's over-the-top performance.

Although esteemed actors like Daniel Day-Lewis or Leonardo DiCaprio are praised for their selectivity in choosing roles, Paul Giamatti is one of the industry’s best actors because he seems willing to show up in just about anything. Although films such as Sideways and Cinderella Man drew him significant critical acclaim, he’s also signed up for plenty of films that some of his more “prestigious” contemporaries may have turned down. An actor can only be judged for their ability to fulfill an assignment, and Giamatti has been able to fit the tone and perspective of films within nearly every subgenre. The 2007 comedy thriller Shoot ‘Em Up was an exaggerated, hyper-violent parody of American action films that took every cliché within the genre and ramped it up to the extreme. A film this wacky required a truly menacing villain at its center, and Giamatti’s performance as the ruthless gangster Dr. Karl Hertz was all that and more. Although it didn’t necessarily earn Giamatti the Oscar buzz that The Holdovers is giving him, Shoot ‘Em Up showed just how versatile the actor is.

Shoot 'Em Up A man named Mr. Smith delivers a woman's baby during a shootout, and is then called upon to protect the newborn from the army of gunmen. Release Date July 26, 2007 Director Michael Davis Cast Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti, Monica Bellucci, Stephen McHattie, Greg Bryk, Daniel Pilon Rating R Runtime 93 Genres Action, Comedy, Crime, Thriller Tagline No name, no past, nothing to lose.

In 'Shoot 'Em Up,' Paul Giamatti’s Overacting Has a Purpose

Image via New Line Cinema

Shoot ‘Em Up opens with an over-the-top action sequence that feels like a direct swipe at the overtly masochistic nature of action cinema. Clive Owen’s character Smith is given an introduction and backstory that is riddled with clichés. He is a former military veteran turned drifter who seems to mind his own business, even when the life of innocent people are in danger. The film goes comically out of its way to prove that Smith is “tough” (he even starts snacking on a carrot in a menacing way.) Owen’s performance as Smith is perfect because of how subdued he is. His attempts to act like a Clint Eastwood-esque anti-hero could have been taken at face value if the film didn’t make its satirical intentions clear. Giamatti’s performance, on the other hand, leaves no room to suggest that the film is anything other than parody.

Shoot 'Em Up's parodic elements become more obvious when the actual plot is revealed. After Hertz’s thugs kill a pregnant woman, Smith finds himself as the unwitting protector of the newborn. Hertz’s intentions are simple: kill the baby. Although the idea of killing an infant feels like a parody of what a “film villain” would do, Giamatti gives Hertz’s intentions an odd sense of authenticity. It doesn’t matter that the film’s logic is thin, because Giamatti directs such anger towards a newborn child that there’s a legitimate sense of tension. The twisted nature of his character makes the film’s madcap energy all the more enjoyable; who doesn’t want to see Giamatti try to run over a baby with a truck?

‘Shoot ‘Em Up’ Is a Satire of Excess

New Line Cinema

The film strikes a hilarious dichotomy between the two leading performances. Smith seems to take no joy in his actions, as if any act of heroism comes at such a personal cost that it’s simply unbearable for him. Comparatively, Hertz seems to relish any chance that he has to be bad. He cackles with demented glee whenever he gets to put someone in danger, and barks orders at the hitmen in his squad as if he’s a schoolyard bully. Giamatti does a great job at showing how flimsy the film’s logic is. Hertz, Smith, and the baby that they’re fighting over are all interconnected purely through coincidence. This is the film’s way of taking the absurdist elements of John Woo action films and showing how silly it would be if anyone took them seriously.

Shoot ‘Em Up is a satire of excess, and Giamatti’s performance is emblematic of that. Every bit of dialogue he has is screamed, and he has to enter any conflict with as many weapons as possible. Although a less satirical film would have tried to make this character genuinely terrifying, Giamatti understands that he’s playing a coward. Hertz often relies upon his thugs to do the dirty work. Despite his profuse admiration for the different firearms at his disposal, he’s a coward who would never put himself in any real danger. It becomes comical to see Hertz proudly showcase his weapons before running away in fear.

Since Giamatti turns Hertz into a pathetic, whimpering fool, it makes Owen’s performance more effective. Smith may not be a morally righteous person, but his military service suggests he was loyal to some sort of cause at one point in his life. Smith begins to show genuine affection for the child under his care, and appears to emerge from the film’s violent excursions with a deeper commitment to justice. Hertz shows none of this loyalty; he’s only interested in violence for the sake of it. The audience is forced to invest in Smith because Hertz is simply so much fun to hate.

Paul Giamatti's Performance in ‘Shoot ‘Em Up’ Emphasizes the Film's Satire

The eccentricity that Giamatti brings to the part is just for the sake of making the film more entertaining, and makes Hertz one of his best roles. Shoot ‘Em Up sneaks in some surprisingly clever satirical elements regarding the perception of gunplay in action cinema, and how violence for the sake of entertainment can be misinterpreted by general audiences. The film introduces a storyline revolving around the Democratic presidential candidate Senator Rutledge (Daniel Pilon), who intends to repeal the right to bear arms. The film lampoons the arguments made by legitimate gun advocates by turning itself into a right-wing fantasy —if a character like Hertz is out there, shouldn’t everyone have a gun? This satirical aspect of the film could have been taken seriously if it wasn’t for Giamatti’s over-the-top performance, which makes it clear that the film’s depiction of gun violence was never intended to be realistic.

This satirical element was risky, as Shoot ‘Em Up would have risked turning into the exact thing that it was lampooning. Shoot ‘Em Up could have easily turned into a film like Fight Club that was misinterpreted by the very people that it was criticizing, but the film works as well as it does because most of the cast is taking it seriously. However, Giamatti’s performance is the outlier that openly acknowledges that the film is a work of parody. Shoot 'Em Up is about pretty grim subject matter, but Giamatti seems to be having an absolute blast.

Shoot ‘Em Up is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV.

Watch Now