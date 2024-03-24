Paul Greengrass is a British filmmaker who may be most well-known for his distinctive shaky-cam shooting style. He started out as a journalist before pivoting to directing non-fiction, made-for-TV movies, and then eventually features, beginning with 1989's Resurrected. His breakthrough was 2004's The Bourne Supremacy, which established him as a director capable of balancing high-octane action and sophisticated storytelling.

In addition to action, Greengrass has an interest in and talent for depicting real-life drama and historical events. Some of his strongest projects are meticulous reconstructions of life-changing moments, like 9/11, the Bloody Sunday massacre, or the pirate raid on the ship MV Maersk Alabama. These movies demonstrate his ability to engage deftly with sensitive material. Greengrass's next project is reported to be a drama with Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera attached. In the meantime, fans can dive into his filmography. These are all eleven of the director's films, ranked.

11 'The Theory of Flight' (1998)

Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Kenneth Branagh, Gemma Jones, Holly Aird

Close

"Our lives may be easier, but will never be as full." This romantic drama follows the unlikely relationship between Richard (Kenneth Branagh), a frustrated artist sentenced to community service, and Jane, a young woman with a degenerative neuromuscular disease who dreams of flying (Helena Bonham Carter). As Richard reluctantly assists Jane with her daily activities, their initially strained interactions gradually evolve into a deep bond. Despite their differences, they embark on a unique journey together, fueled by Jane's determination to experience flight before her condition worsens.

Unfortunately, The Theory of Flight never quite takes off. There are some tender scenes and a few funny moments, but it frequently veers into melodrama. Simply put, the movie is too sentimental for its own good. However, fans of the stars are likely to enjoy it. Bonham, in particular, turns in a committed and well-researched performance, inspired by a relative's experiences with a similar illness.

10 'Resurrected' (1989)

Starring: David Thewlis, Tom Bella, Rita Tushingham, Rudi Davies

Close

"If I'm not a hero, then I must be a deserter. Well, I'm neither. Bloody stupid, pointless war..." David Thewlis stars in Greengrass's feature debut as Kevin Deakin, a British soldier who goes missing during the Falklands War and is presumed dead. The film follows the aftermath of Philip's disappearance as his family grapples with grief and uncertainty. However, months later, he mysteriously reappears, disoriented and suffering from amnesia. As he struggles to piece together his memories and adjust to civilian life, questions arise about his experiences during his absence.

Resurrected is a gritty and realistic, almost documentary-like. The story drags at times but really comes together in the third act. It may not be all that polished, but solid performances from Thewlis, as well as Tom Bell and Rita Tushingham as his parents, hold it all together. The result is a sharp statement on war and institutional brutality, drawing on real events.

Watch on Tubi

9 'Jason Bourne' (2016)

Starring: Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander, Vincent Cassel

Image via Universal Studios

"I volunteered because of a lie." After a 9-year hiatus, Matt Damon returned to the role of Jason Bourne for this new entry. It sees the titular character, a former CIA operative suffering from amnesia, returning to the world of espionage when new information about his past comes to light. As Bourne navigates a dangerous web of government conspiracies and covert operations, he discovers shocking revelations about his identity and the true extent of the CIA's involvement in his past.

Fans were excited to see the character once again but, unfortunately, Jason Bourne is the definition of an unnecessary sequel. Not everything is bad, of course. The riot scene is well-constructed, there's a tense fight scene midway through, and Bourne has a few humorous moments too. However, ultimately, there is little here to add to the franchise's mythology or push the character into new terrain. Instead, it rehashes action scenes and plot lines we've seen before. Jason Bourne may be better than The Bourne Legacy, but that's not saying much.

Watch on Hulu

8 'News of the World' (2020)

Starring: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Ray McKinnon, Mare Winningham

Image via Universal Pictures

"Just for tonight, we can escape our troubles, and hear the great changes that are happening out there." This Western centers on Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), a Civil War veteran turned newsreader who travels from town to town, reading newspapers to the residents of remote communities. His solitary existence is disrupted when he encounters Johanna (Helena Zengel), a young girl who was kidnapped and raised by Native Americans. Tasked with returning Johanna to her surviving relatives, Kidd sets out on a perilous mission across the harsh landscape, facing numerous challenges along the way.

At heart, this is a traditional Western, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. While its plot may follow familiar paths, the movie finds its strength in the chemistry between Hanks and Zengel. The film's themes of misinformation and social turmoil also feel especially relevant, with mentions of viral outbreaks and the proliferation of false information forming integral parts of the story.

Watch on Peacock

7 '22 July' (2018)

Starring: Anders Danielsen Lie, Jonas Strand Gravli, Jon Øigarden, Thorbjørn Harr

Image via Netflix

"I didn't know if I was living or dying. And I've been stuck there ever since." 22 July dramatizes the terrorist attacks carried out by far-right extremist Anders Breivik (Anders Danielsen Lie), who detonated a bomb in Oslo's government district before launching a mass shooting at a youth camp on the Norwegian island of Utøya in 2011. Amidst the chaos and destruction, the story focuses on the experiences of the survivors, including Viljar Hanssen (Jonas Strand Gravli), a young man who sustained life-threatening injuries during the attack.

The movie focuses on the survivors, and the country as a whole, as they attempt to come to grips with the terrible incident. In this regard, it bears similarities to Greengrass's earlier United 93. Here, Greengrass combines the tension of a thriller with the sensitive touch of a documentarian. While harrowing, it's also a profile of the courage of the survivors and their families, especially those who appeared in court to testify against Breivik.

22 July Release Date October 4, 2018 Director Paul Greengrass Cast Thorbjørn Harr , Anders Danielsen Lie , Jon Øigarden , Lars Arentz-Hansen , Anneke von der Lippe , Jonas Strand Gravli Runtime 133

Watch on Netflix

6 'Green Zone' (2010)

Starring: Matt Damon, Amy Ryan, Brendan Gleeson, Greg Kinnear

Image via Universal Studios

"Have a nice war." Following 2007's The Bourne Ultimatum, Damon and Greengrass teamed up yet again, this time taking on more realistic subject matter. Set during the Iraq War, Green Zone revolves around Chief Warrant Officer Roy Miller (Damon), a soldier tasked with searching for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. However, as Miller delves deeper into his mission, he becomes increasingly skeptical of the intelligence provided by the CIA and other government agencies. His quest for the truth soon puts him in danger.

There are some visceral scenes here, like the opening airstrike and a firefight against snipers. Greengrass captures it all with his trademark shaky camera and frenetic editing. However, the movie's reliance on action is also something of a weakness. Greengrass touches on fascinating ideas here, especially around the government's alleged deception concerning WMDs, but he just doesn't flesh them out enough. This could have been a masterful political thriller, but instead, it's just a solid war movie.

Green Zone Release Date March 12, 2010 Director Paul Greengrass Cast Yigal Naor , Said Faraj , Faycal Attougui , Aymen Hamdouchi , Matt Damon , Nicoye Banks Runtime 115 minutes

Rent on Amazon

5 'Bloody Sunday' (2002)

Starring: James Nesbitt, Tim Pigott-Smith, Nicholas Farrell, Gerard McSorley

Close

"All over this city tonight, young men will be joining the IRA, and you will reap a whirlwind." Bloody Sunday is a dramatization of the events that unfolded during the Northern Ireland conflict on January 30, 1972. Termed 'Bloody Sunday', this was an incident in which British soldiers opened fire on demonstrators in Derry, resulting in the deaths of 13 civilians. Specifically, the movie focuses on organizer Ivan Cooper (James Nesbitt), and we witness most of the drama through his eyes.

Through a blend of documentary-style filmmaking and intense, immersive storytelling, Greengrass captures the chaos and confusion of that fateful day, as well as the profound impact it had on the community and the wider conflict. His jittery camera is well-suited to the day's mayhem. In addition, the film was acclaimed for its depth of research and attention to detail. Its biggest strength, though, is the way Greengrass assembles the characters, building up the tension, and then lets it all explode.

Watch on History Vault

4 'United 93' (2006)

Starring: J. J. Johnson, Gary Commock, Khalid Abdalla, Lewis Alsamari

Image via Universal Pictures

"Of the four aircraft hijacked that day, United 93 was the only one that did not reach its target." United 93 reconstructs the hijacking and subsequent crash of United Airlines Flight 93, one of the four planes targeted by terrorists on 9/11. Greengrass brings to life the ordeal faced by the passengers and crew aboard the flight, as they bravely attempt to thwart the hijackers and prevent further loss of life.

It's a moving, heartbreaking tale; tough but essential viewing. Greengrass approaches the material with respect, striving for accuracy and drawing from detailed accounts provided by victims' families. Some of the film's details were controversial and disputed but, overall, the director deserves credit for this early attempt to engage with that traumatic day through narrative film. As a result, United 93 received rave reviews, with many praising it as a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives aboard the plane.

United 93 Release Date April 28, 2006 Director Paul Greengrass Cast J.J. Johnson , Gary Commock , Polly Adams , Opal Alladin , Starla Benford , Trish Gates Runtime 93

Rent on Amazon

3 'The Bourne Supremacy' (2004)

Starring: Matt Damon, Joan Allen, Brian Cox, Karl Urban

Image via Universal Pictures

"When what you love gets taken from you, you find another Truth." The second movie picks up where its predecessor left off, with Bourne living a quiet life with his girlfriend Marie (Franka Potente) in India. However, their bliss is shattered when Bourne is framed for the murder of two CIA agents in Berlin. Hunted by both the CIA and a Russian assassin named Kirill (Karl Urban), he sets out to uncover the truth and clear his name.

Supremacy isn't on the same level as Doug Liman's first film, but it certainly packs a punch. Reflecting the protagonist's fragmented memories, the film has a jagged narrative style marked by frenetic bursts of violence. What begins as a conventional spy thriller evolves into a paranoid frenzy, oscillating between contemplative moments and all-out action. It may not be thematically rich as Identity, but the visuals are arguably more striking and memorable. A rapid pace, sharp dialogue, and a strong conclusion ensured that fans were not disappointed.

Rent on Amazon

2 'Captain Phillips' (2013)

Starring: Tom Hanks, Barkhad Abdi, Catherine Keener, Michael Chernus

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

"The coward is the first one in the grave." Here again, Greengrass translates an intense true story into gripping cinema. Tom Hanks leads the cast as Captain Richard Phillips, charged with navigating his cargo ship through treacherous waters off the coast of Somalia. When the vessel is targeted by armed pirates led by the determined Muse (Barkhad Abdi), Phillips must use all his wits to protect his crew and manage the escalating crisis.

Captain Phillips succeeds because it avoids melodrama, instead drawing complex portraits of both Phillips and Muse. The script is sophisticated, remembering that even the worst of the pirates are three-dimensional. As always, Greengrass's frantic, handheld camerawork intensifies the suspense and places the viewer right in the middle of the situation. Hanks's realistic performance helps to keep things grounded, while Abdi, in his film debut, steals the show as a pirate whose biggest problem may be that his raid has worked too well.

Rent on Amazon

1 'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

Starring: Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, David Strathairn, Scot Glenn

Image via Universal Pictures

"I remember. I remember everything." Greengrass's strongest project is the third chapter in the Bourne saga. Bourne continues to investigate the clandestine government program known as Operation Treadstone. As he races across the globe, he confronts old enemies and allies, delving deeper into the conspiracy that has shaped his life. This is genre filmmaking done right. Here, Greengrass shows off new levels of directorial confidence, with every aspect of the story expertly controlled.

The screenplay is tight too, structured, tying up loose ends and delivering a highly satisfying conclusion to the trilogy (hence why Jason Bourne could only be a letdown). The balance between action and drama is also optimal, including some conversations and revelations that are just as intense as the shootouts and chases. Holding it all together is the furious editing which drives the narrative forward at a relentless pace. Taken together, these elements mean that The Bourne Ultimatum is not only the pinnacle of its franchise but also one of the finest action thrillers ever made.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The 10 Best Jason Statham Action Movies, Ranked