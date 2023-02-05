Paul McCartney will soon “Get Back” to the documentary genre as a new feature documentary was announced that will chronicle his post-Beatles life as one of the world’s greatest musicians.

The new documentary, tentatively titled Man on the Run, will document McCartney’s life and explore the aftermath of the breakup of The Beatles and his journey with his late wife Linda McCartney from his self-titled album and first of an eventual trilogy, McCartney, to the formation of his second band, Wings, and their subsequent albums. This journey paved the way to giving McCartney’s career a second life that is still going to this day.

Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor) will direct the project. Speaking about the subject of his upcoming documentary, Neville said: “As a lifelong obsessive of all things McCartney, I’ve always felt that the 1970s were the great under-examined part of his story. I’m thrilled to have the chance to explore and reappraise this crucial moment in a great artist’s life and work.”

Image via Hulu

The documentary will draw from a treasure trove of content ranging from home video taken by Paul and Linda to unseen interviews thanks to the archive vault being unlocked for this project. While it is unlikely McCartney was constantly rolling cameras during the recording sessions of McCartney and Ram as The Beatles did for their Let it Be sessions, the possibilities for what gems he may have captured during this time period are exciting for any fans of his work.

McCartney has been involved with a number of documentaries as of late. Of course, he was heavily featured in Peter Jackson’s Beatles docu-series for Disney+, The Beatles: Get Back, and he also could be seen in the documentary If These Walls Could Sing about the iconic Abbey Road Studios that was directed by his daughter, Mary McCartney. Even at the age of 80, McCartney has remained spry and is coming off a North American tour in 2022, the “Got Back Tour,” his first since the pandemic.

Man on the Run will be directed by Neville — who also serves as a producer — and produced by Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Caitrin Rogers and Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell from MPL and is fully financed by MPL and Polygram Entertainment. The film is presented and produced by MPL, Polygram Entertainment and Tremolo Productions.

Fans of McCartney can only hope that Man on the Run will be half as in-depth as The Beatles: Get Back, but “With a Little Luck,” anything is possible. While there is no trailer for Man on the Run, check out our interview with Jackson for The Beatles: Get Back.