Morgan Neville has long been in the business of telling stories about real people. While so many filmmakers lean into the fictional or dramatized world, Neville turns his focus over and over again to the sometimes stranger-than-fiction lives of household names. With his next project, Man on the Run, the Academy and Grammy Award-winning documentarian will tune-up to the life of famed musician, Paul McCartney. But before you think this is just another documentary focused on the Beatles, think again, because Neville is shifting his focus to the legendary songwriter’s life and career following the band’s breakup.

During a recent chat with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for his unique Pharrell Williams doc Piece by Piece, Neville gave plenty of updates on the upcoming production, including when audiences can expect to see it and what pieces of McCartney’s incredible life it will include. Sharing the status of Man on the Run, Neville revealed that it was well on its way to audiences, saying, “I’m very far in the project. It’s gonna come out next year.” While he’s still not sure if it’s festival-bound, he added, “The film’s almost done, and I’m really excited about it.”

‘Man on the Run’ Will Celebrate Paul McCartney’s Career Post Beatles Fame

Any Beatles fan out there knows about the iconic rooftop concert that now signifies a book-end of the band’s existence. But, beyond that, McCartney stayed busy making music for decades. Man on the Run seeks to dive into that part of the musician’s life, with Neville explaining:

“What I love about that story of Paul in the decade after the Beatles is he’s just a guy trying to figure out his life after you’ve been a Beatle since you were 17. How do you be a person after that? Who are you? That whole story, I find it very humanizing.”

In the years following the Beatles’ breakup, McCartney and his wife, Linda McCartney, put out an absolute banger of an album in 1971 titled Ram, which was preceded by the famed bass player’s solo album, McCartney, in 1970. Ready to be part of a band again, McCartney joined with his wife on keyboards, drummer Denny Seiwell, and guitar player Denny Laine (formerly of The Moody Blues) to create the group, Wings, in the early ‘70s. These years are some of the most underreported of McCartney’s life, and that’s exactly what Neville was looking for when he set out to create Man on the Run. He told Collider:

“I always felt, particularly the documentary, there’s been very little about it. I interviewed every member of Wings who’s alive, including Denny Laine, who passed away, and some of them had never done an interview before for something. So, it did feel like fresh ground to talk about… Which is great about one of the most famous people on the planet, that there’s an incredibly important chapter there that people don’t really know.”

Linda McCartney Served as the Unofficial Historian of Wings

Image via BBC

While the Beatles had every camera in the world pointing at them, the same can’t be said for Wings. Thankfully, according to Neville, Linda McCartney was always prepared to capture the perfect shot. He said:

“A lot of it was documented, but actually, Linda was a photographer. Linda took so many photos, and they had movie cameras constantly, so there were tons of home movies. So, it’s not like the Beatles, but there’s a fair amount of material, and a lot of material that’s never been seen, which is amazing.”

‘Man on the Run’ Will Have Something for Everyone

Image via StudioCanal

Whether you know about McCartney’s musical ventures post-Beatles or if Beatlemania is the only thing you know the bass player for, Neville promises that Man on the Run will be something that everyone can enjoy.

“It’s the thing I’m always calibrating. How much is this for fans, and how much is it for somebody who maybe doesn’t know anything about Paul in a way or know anything about this chapter of Paul’s life? It’s gotta do both. The fan part of me is like ‘Oh, can I just look at every stitch of everything?’ But I feel like when you shape a story, this happens in every film — there’s interesting stuff, but it just doesn’t fit the story. It’s not like I’m just there to catalog everything that happened in those years — that’s what Wikipedia is for. It’s like, ‘What’s the story I’m trying to tell? Paul is a character in the story. What’s his journey and what are the scenes that tell that story?’ And so, in a way, the stuff that doesn’t fit makes itself apparent. Some of my favorite Wings songs or McCartney songs from the ‘70s — I mean, I got most of my favorite ones in there, but there are a couple of my favorites where I’m like, ‘It’s not even in there!’ [Laughs] It just doesn’t fit.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Man on the Run and look out for Weintraub’s full interview with Neville.