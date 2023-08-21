The Big Picture The Silver Surfer almost had his own movie in the early 1980s with a new origin story developed by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

The movie would have featured Frank Zane as the Silver Surfer and Olivia Newton-John as Ardina, with a soundtrack by Paul McCartney.

Unfortunately, the Silver Surfer movie never got made due to financing falling through, and it was the last project Stan Lee and Jack Kirby worked on together.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in constant expansion since 2008, one of the most iconic Marvel heroes from the comics is still to take his place inside the franchise: the Silver Surfer. Sure, he already had his live-action debut a year earlier in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, but that's far from the best that could be done with the character. Nearly three decades earlier, though, we almost got a solo adventure by the Silver Surfer, and it would have been wild. So wild, in fact, that it would have featured none other than Sir Paul McCartney doing the soundtrack. Yes, former Beatle Paul McCartney. Can you imagine that?

What Would a Silver Surfer Rock Opera Have Looked Like?

Nowadays, the grasp of superhero movies seems inescapable to the point of the audience reacting with a certain fatigue whenever a new movie about a new hero comes out (really, just how many of them are there?). But, in the 1960s, their fever was caught in their original medium, comics. That's what happened to Lee Kramer, who became a Silver Surfer aficionado since the character first came around at that time in The Fantastic Four comics. In his book Marvel Comics: The Untold Story, writer and journalist Sean Howe mentions that Kramer bought the rights to the Silver Surfer in the late 1970s and immediately started developing a movie telling the character's story.

At that time, the rights to The Fantastic Four belonged to someone else, so the project was solely about the Silver Surfer, whose origin had to be reworked to fit. In the comics, Norrin Radd lives a life of servitude to the world-devouring entity Galactus, to whom he worked as a herald announcing the impending destruction of every world he visited. When he comes to Earth, though, he fights The Fantastic Four and is touched by their efforts and nobility, and decides to turn on Galactus. But this story couldn't be told on the big screen, so Kramer went to none other than Stan Lee himself, who worked with Jack Kirby to come up with a new origin story for the Silver Surfer.

In 1978, the duo came up with the graphic novel The Silver Surfer, which would be adapted into Kramer's movie. In this new story, Norrin Radd is still the herald for Galactus but is touched by humanity when he comes to Earth and recognizes the race's potential, so he decides to leave the cosmic entity's services. Infuriated, Galactus creates a female counterpart to the Silver Surfer, a golden woman called Ardina, to try and lure him back. As planned, Ardina falls for Radd and, together, they go against Galactus. Ardina is eventually killed, and the Silver Surfer sacrifices himself to spare Earth by going back into Galactus' service.

Frank Zane and Olivia Newton-John Would Star, With Soundtrack by Paul McCartney

As awesome as the idea was, Lee Kramer's movie never came to be. It did get into pre-production, though, with concept art being made and sent to potential collaborators. The piece features bodybuilder and three-time Mr. Olympia winner Frank Zane as the Silver Surfer staring at his reflection on a pristine silver surfboard. The image itself is like a glimpse into an alternate reality, an extremely psychedelic piece. Olivia Newton-John was also attached to play Ardina. At the time, Kramer was Newton-John's boyfriend and manager.

In 1980, Kramer reached out to Paul McCartney to try and get him to feature in the movie's soundtrack, although it's never been exactly clear in which capacity, but likely providing the score. He got in touch with McCartney's management, and the former Beatle was interested in joining the project. At that time, McCartney was at the end of his tenure as leader of the Wings and preparing to return to his solo career, having released the band's last album, Back to the Egg, in 1979 and gearing up to release McCartney II in 1980. It was a transition period in his career, closing the 1970s hard rock era and shifting to a sound closer to pop, but still aligned with the premise of the Silver Surfer movie.

As to what this soundtrack could have sounded like, Kramer mentioned that he had never been a fan of the rock opera approach, but that it was the right one for what he had in mind for the movie, using that time's rock as the basis for the whole soundtrack just like 2001: A Space Odyssey used classical music. "It's even conceivable that the Surfer might have a chant or a fanfare made up of one thousand electric guitars," according to him. Although it does seem like he was forcing it a little, this idea sounds exciting by itself, especially if composed and arranged by Paul McCartney.

The Silver Surfer Graphic Novel Was the Last Time Stan Lee and Jack Kirby Worked Together

Unfortunately, Lee Kramer's Silver Surfer movie never got made as financing eventually fell through, and the character never had his own adventure on the big screen after Rise of the Silver Surfer. There was never even any director or screenwriter attached to the project, despite Kramer having mobilized Stan Lee and Jack Kirby to write the 1978 graphic novel. The Silver Surfer would also prove to be the iconic duo's last work together, as Kirby would later leave Marvel for the third and final time.

The Silver Surfer movie is one of the classic examples of a project that spent too much time on "development hell." This stage is definitely an important one, but it seems Kramer was too infatuated with the idea of the movie and what it could have been than actually making it. The furthest he went was contacting partners like Lee, McCartney, and Zane, but a movie takes more than just momentum to get made. Even though Kramer had a ton of great stuff to work with, he never actually got to work on the movie by hiring a creative team or getting a studio to back it.

Later in 1980, Kramer produced Xanadu, the Olivia Newton-John vehicle that she starred in along with Gene Kelly, but the Silver Surfer movie was eventually forgotten. We can't help but wonder how that could've looked — and sounded — with so many incredible names attached to it.