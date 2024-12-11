Featuring a certified fresh 72% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Ridley Scott's Gladiator II has managed to go toe to toe with two major contenders in the box office colosseum and has come out thus far with its head held high. Although not reaching the same global totals as Moana 2 and Wicked, Gladiator II has earned a more-than-respectable $369 million worldwide, with the likelihood of that figure reaching $400 million sometime soon very high.

Not only has the film succeeded as a whole, but it has provided plenty of achievements for its individual contributors as well. From Scott passing Tim Burton on the box office list of all-time directors to Pedro Pascal's career total reaching $1.9 billion, the swords-and-sandals legacy sequel has so far been a blessing for its many key components, with star Paul Mescal now finally able to join that club. Officially, thanks to Gladiator II's sustained success, Mescal's career box office total has now hit $400 million thanks almost entirely to Gladiator II.

Given Mescal has only been performing in movies for three years, this is an achievement definitely worth celebrating, even if it pales numerically to the totals of some of his co-stars. Alongside small hauls from the likes of The Lost Daughter, God's Creatures, and Foe, there are just two other movies in Mescal's filmography to have made a recognizable impact on the road to this major milestone. These two films are Charlotte Wells' moving masterpiece Aftersun and All of Us Strangers with Andrew Scott, with both proving not just popular with viewers but also with critics. Contributing a combined $30 million to the $400 million total, this pair of heartfelt triumphs showcase Mescal at his subtle best, with Gladiator II showcasing the actor as a potential future mainstay Hollywood frontman.

Denzel Washington Steals the Show in 'Gladiator II'

Among the many praise-worthy aspects of this long-awaited sequel, the supporting performance of Denzel Washington is at the top. As the former slave turned revenge-hungry businessman Macrinus — in a role based on a real-life figure — Washington steals every scene, with many already citing him as a front-runner for the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 2025 Oscars. Collider's Ross Bonaime was eager to point out in his review just how impressive Washington's performance was, saying:

"But as one might expect, all of these supporting performances are overshadowed by Denzel Washington, whose Macrinus is electric in every scene. Even though this is a supporting role, Washington commands our attention, making even the best actors in any given scene seem like amateurs by comparison . There’s a Shakespearian quality to Washington’s performance, and he’s delightfully devious in how he uses others to get what he wants. While everyone else in this film seems to be playing checkers, Washington’s Macrinus is playing political chess, and it’s wonderful to see Washington relish in a role that allows him to be this untrustworthy."

Gladiator II has helped Paul Mescal's career box office total to $400 million. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

