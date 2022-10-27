In recent years, few actors have established themselves as upcoming stars to watch as strongly as Paul Mescal has. Today, with his career continuing to grow, it has been announced that the Normal People star has been cast to lead the upcoming spy-thriller A Spy By Nature. The film will be directed by The Last King of Scotland director Kevin Macdonald.

A Spy By Nature is based on the spy novel of the same name by Charles Cumming, and is the first installment of a best-selling spy series. The film will follow Mescal as Alec Milius, a man in his twenties who finds himself on MI6’s radar due to his unique expertise in deceiving people. MI6 recruits him, and he is quickly thrust into the middle of a geopolitical conflict between the British and the Americans, all while he also struggles to build a future at home with his girlfriend.

Mescal was launched onto the scene when he starred in the 2020 drama series Normal People and instantly became a critical favorite. With his first starring role, he won a BAFTA and was nominated for an Emmy, among many other awards. Since then, he has starred in the Academy Award-nominated Netflix film The Lost Daughter and the drama Aftersun which recently premiered to rave reviews. Mescal also has several upcoming projects where he will share the screen with talented stars like the drama Strangers, with Claire Foy and Andrew Scott, and science fiction thriller Foe, alongside Saoirse Ronan.

Image via BBC

Macdonald will be directing off a script adapted by John Hodge and Joseph Charlton. While Macdonald’s experience as a director largely lies with documentaries, having directed the Academy Award-winning documentary One Day in September, he has more than proven himself outside the medium. He directed Forest Whitaker to his first Academy Award in The Last King of Scotland and has directed other critically acclaimed films like State of Play and the recent The Mauritanian. Hodge is best known for writing films like Trainspotting and The Beach while Charlton is a writer on the hit series Industry. About casting Mescal in the lead role, Macdonald said:

“I’ve wanted to make A Spy By Nature for many years – and when I met Paul Mescal, with his beguiling mixture of intelligence, skill, and youth, I knew I’d found the perfect star. This is a very modern spy story – sexy, dangerous, morally ambivalent – and only an actor of Paul’s talent could pull it off.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on A Spy By Nature.