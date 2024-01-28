The Big Picture Paul Mescal will play a young Shakespeare in Chloe Zhao's film adaptation of Hamnet, set to star opposite Jessie Buckley.

Hamnet is a fictional account of Shakespeare's son's death, serving as the backdrop for Hamlet's creation.

Mescal has other exciting projects on the horizon, including Gladiator 2 and Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along.

It has been an impressive last few years for Paul Mescal, and that looks to only continue. Mescal is set to play a young Shakespeare in director Chloé Zhao's upcoming film adaptation of Hamnet. The actor spoke about the role and his excitement for it in a recent interview with Vogue.

Little is known at the moment about Hamnet, though Mescal will star opposite Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter, I'm Thinking of Ending Things). Buckley will be playing Agnes Shakespeare, the wife of the infamous playwright. Just that duo alone is impressive, though the sentiment only becomes stronger when pairing them with an Academy Award winner such as Zhao.

Here's what Mescal had to say about the role and working with Zhao:

"That book [Hamnet] - it's just devastating. I can't wait. If I told a younger version of myself that this would be [shooting] this year, I wouldn't believe it. I've obviously been in a film with Jessie before [Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter] but we've never shared the screen or a working process together. I think she's one of our present-day greats. And Chloé is somebody I can't wait to get in the weeds with, and get into the heads of those characters."

What Is 'Hamnet' About?

Hamnet is based on the 2020 novel of the same name by author Maggie O'Farrell. The novel is the fictional account of Agnes and William's son, Hamnet. Grief is a major theme of the novel, as it tracks the parents exepriences and emotions following Hamnet's death at age 11 in 1596. This story serves as the backdrop for the creation of one of Shakespeare's most infamous works, Hamlet. A stage version of the novel premiered last year at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

What Other Projects Has Paul Mescal Worked On?

Mescal's superstar status really came on last year following his tremendous turn in Charlotte Wells's directorial debut, Aftersun. For this performance, Mescal was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. His feature film debut came in Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter. Mescal has also starred opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the miniseries Normal People. His most recent credits include the 2023 films Foe and All of Us Strangers.

Hamnet is not the only exciting project Mescal has on the horizon. Last year, it was announced he would be starring in Ridley Scott's highly-anticipated Gladiator 2 as Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe's Maximus. Mescal has also nabbed the lead role of Franklin Shepard in Richard Linklater's adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along. This project will keep Mescal busy for some time, as it will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

