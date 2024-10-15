Editor's note: The follow article contains possible spoilers for Gladiator II

Gladiator II is rapidly approaching, and it might well be the film that officially turns Paul Mescal into a megastar. The long awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning epic from 2000, the movie has been shooting over the last 18 months and now, we're just a month away from seeing it in theaters. Mescal takes on the role of Lucius, originally played by Spencer Treat Clark, but the identity of Lucius has been shrouded in mystery until lately. Lucius was originally posited as the nephew of Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix, but the most recent trailer unveiled a twist. Mescal recently spoke with GQ, where he discussed further the twist that Lucius is in fact the son of Maximus, as played by Russell Crowe. The weight of his ancestry influences Lucius’s journey, with Mescal noting that Lucius transitions from detesting Rome to realizing his responsibility to protect it from further decay.

“Lucius has got a very clear propulsion and aversion to Rome because of something that’s personally traumatising from his past. Then you see him discover what his bloodline is. As the film progresses, he realises that he’s actually got an obligation to protect it because it’s falling into disarray.”

Despite the scale of the production, Mescal noted that working on Gladiator II ultimately felt similar to his past projects. He recalled his initial awe at the Colosseum set and working alongside a superstar like Denzel Washington, but ultimately found that "the feeling is like, acting is acting is acting," whether in an intimate indie film or a $250 million epic. Washington, in turn, praised Mescal’s presence on set, stating, “There’s a quiet dignity and a strength and intelligence that he has, even just when he’s standing there.”

Mescal also addressed the inevitable comparisons to Crowe’s legendary performance as Maximus, saying, “It’s a mistake when people go, ‘This was Russell’s thing.’ Russell had proven himself time and time again, and he proved himself time and time again after Gladiator. An amazing career like Russell has had wasn’t built by just Gladiator.”

Why Did Ridley Scott Cast Paul Mescal in 'Gladiator II'?

Scott was similarly enthusiastic about Mescal, who he described as “very nice, very sweet, very straightforward” and “a no-shit kind of guy.” Scott, known for casting relative newcomers in major roles, likened Mescal to past stars such as Brad Pitt and Sigourney Weaver, whose careers he helped launch.

Gladiator II will open in theaters on November 22. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.