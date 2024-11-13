In just a little bit over one week, pages will turn and the next chapter of an epic story will continue when Ridley Scott drops his highly-anticipated film, Gladiator II. More than two decades since the first film arrived in cinemas, the follow-up installment will blend new characters with old and reveal what happened to Rome following the days of Maximus (Russell Crowe). Stepping into the arena and slipping on the sandals once worn by Crowe, is Paul Mescal, who will take on the role of Lucius. Audiences were first introduced to Lucius by way of Spencer Treat Clark in the first production, with Mescal portraying a grown-up version of the character. From what we’ve seen in trailers and teasers, Lucius left his life of luxury behind sometime after the events of Gladiator and has now returned to seek vengeance on Rome.

During a recent interview with Variety, the Foe and All of Us Strangers star opened up about what audiences can expect from his character, revealing, “Lucius goes through the fucking wringer.” The actor adds that after having read the script and getting to know the struggles of the young man, plus the fact that it was a film helmed by the legendary Scott, he knew he had to be involved.

“I was like, that’s a great arc to go on. And I felt like there were opportunities within the film to act — to do the art of the job that I love… I wasn’t like, ‘I need to do this.’ It was really just Ridley and Gladiator, and I felt like I was ripe for this kind of big film.”

A Showdown of the ‘scals

Of all the enemies that Mescal’s, Lucius wants to put the hurt on, at the top of the list is Pedro Pascal’s general, Marcus Acacius. Viewing the commander as everything that’s wrong with the Roman Empire, Lucius takes it upon himself to do what his hero (and secret father) Maximus did all those years earlier. Mescal said that - although they may be enemies on screen - there was nothing but love and appreciation between him and Pascal behind-the-scenes. He also added that both men were excited about their big brawl, which is also something that has had fans talking over the last few months.

About the fight, Mescal said that he and his fellow actor “were both always really looking forward to I think we were quite aware that, from an audience’s perspective, it was a hugely important moment in the film.” Gushing a bit about the time they spent together, Mescal continued,

“To be with him from the very start felt like we began the journey together, so we got very, very close. Pedro’s a luminous, talented and kind person. He’s really one of the good guys.”

Gladiator II charges into U.S. cinemas on November 22.

