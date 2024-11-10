Despite the fact that some studios try to hide the fact that their films are actually musicals, there’s been a relatively strong track record of Broadway shows being translated to the big screen. Beyond the obvious adaptations that have a built-in fanbase, such as Les Miserables or West Side Story, there has been evidence that original musicals also do well, with La La Land and The Greatest Showman performing exponentially better than what was expected of them. Carmen is by no means a standard musical, as it serves as a loose reimagining of a classic opera, but uses completely original music and a new narrative arc. While it may be fairly artsy for the type of musical fan that loves Wicked and Fame, Carmen is undeniably an interesting experiment and is bolstered by the excellent performances by Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera.

What Is ‘Carmen’ About?

Close

While Carmen was inspired by a classical opera of the same name by the French composer Georges Bizet, the only thing connecting the film to the original source material is a series of selected lyrics, with most of the new music coming from the Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell. The film stars Mescal as Aidan, a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict who has returned home after two tours, only to find himself working a dead-end job at the border between the United States and Mexico. Barrera co-stars in the titular role of Carmen, a Mexican woman who flees to the United States after her mother is brutally murdered by members of the drug cartel. After the two strangers meet up, they find their paths soon become intertwined as they set their sights on making it to Los Angeles.

2:45 Related The Best Movie Musical of Each of the Last 10 Years The past decade has been remarkably good for the revered musical genre.

Trying to determine the tone of Carmen can be tricky, as the story is not dissimilar from other classic “lovers on the run” style narratives. Although there’s a sense of constant danger that is reminiscent of Bonnie & Clyde, it is also emphasized that Carmen and Aidan come from two very different cultures that are traditionally opposed to one another, invoking themes akin to Romeo and Juliet. Those looking for a deeply complicated plot may be turned off by Carmen, as the film succeeds in expressing its most profound moments purely through the art of dance and song. Despite the radical changes from the original material, Carmen does feel like an opera because it emphasizes heightened emotions as a form of spectacle. However, Carmen is still a fairly grim crime thriller, as some of the gruesome action that is set on the border would not feel out of place in a Taylor Sheridan project.

‘Carmen’ Is Not a Standard Musical

​​​​​

Carmen is a film that is undeniably elevated by its performances, as it may have been hard to invest in the fairly simplistic narrative had the acting not been excellent. While there are only brief hints at what Aidan experiences while he is fighting overseas, Mescal carries himself with a deep sense of sadness and restraint, implying that he has been haunted by what he has witnessed. Mescal may have become a romantic symbol as the result of his charismatic roles in Normal People and All of Us Strangers, but Carmen allows him to be a far darker, grittier anti-hero who seeks what may be his last opportunity to do something right. It’s a largely silent performance, but Mescal ensures that even the briefest of lines that he speaks land with the greatest possible impact.

Barrera is ultimately the heart of the film, as it is Carmen’s desire to protect her dignity that serves as the overarching theme of the story. Barrera is certainly a world-class singer and dancer, as she was one of the standouts in the musical adaptation of In the Heights; however, Carmen is also a character who is ferocious and unafraid of danger, which reflects on the skills that Barrera developed from her work in the Scream franchise. Carmen is a film that may be hard to love because of how off-kilter it ends up being, but the incredible feat of an adaptation that it pulled off makes it an interesting endeavor, as the excellent performances are simply too good to ignore.

Carmen Release Date September 11, 2022 Director Benjamin Millepied Cast Melissa Barrera , Paul Mescal , Rossy de Palma , Elsa Pataky Runtime 116 Minutes

Carmen is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon