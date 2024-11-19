Paul Mescal hasn’t been a film actor for very long, in the overall scheme of things, but he’s nonetheless made a name for himself as a rising star of the 2020s worth keeping an eye on. Pre-2020, his acting was generally contained to the stage, but he first got widespread attention through starring in the miniseries Normal People, alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones. That heavy-going romantic drama scored Mescal an Emmy nomination, and numerous film roles have followed ever since (with one even getting him an Oscar nomination at the age of just 26).

He rides a fine line between feeling like a star, owing to his charisma and screen presence, while also having a devotion to his characters, plus a certain type of film he often appears in, that often makes him seem more down-to-earth on screen. He’s also shown promise in appearing in films that aren’t character-focused dramas, thanks to a lead role in a certain Ridley Scott blockbuster in 2024. He’s been in relatively few movies to date, so at this stage in his career, it’s not too hard to rank them all, which the following intends to do (barring anything that’s not a feature-length movie, so that aforementioned show about the People who are Normal isn't included).

7 'Foe' (2023)

Directed by Garth Davis

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

If you want to watch every Paul Mescal movie he’s been in between 2020 and 2024, the biggest foe you're likely to run into is, fittingly enough, 2023’s Foe. This is the closest thing to a stinker Mescal has starred in to date, but to spin that a little more positively, it’s not ghastly. There are some things that work or come close to working, with Mescal and co-star Saoirse Ronan both turning in performances that elevate the material they're working with, and that material does involve a somewhat intriguing sci-fi premise about identity, human nature, and all those good old reliable science fiction themes.

Still, it feels like it fails to do in two hours what something like Black Mirror can generally do in half that time, and Black Mirror will be on your mind while watching Foe if you’ve seen that show, because the plot here is like a less exciting “Beyond the Sea.” And that episode itself had some issues, so Foe is really out here sinking a lot more than it swims. Some broadly interesting ideas (that are ultimately underbaked) and a couple of decent performances can only take a movie so far, it seems.

6 'Carmen' (2022)

Directed by Benjamin Millepied

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Carmen is perhaps the most out-there and risky movie Paul Mescal has appeared in so far, which isn't to say it’s great, but it is at least more interesting than Foe. Carmen takes a lot of swings and a good number of those swings miss, but what it’s going for is intriguing nonetheless, being something of a musical, road movie, and broadly tragic romance film all at once. The premise involves a young woman (Melissa Barrera) going on the run after her mother is murdered, which eventually sees her crossing paths with members of a border patrol, which is how she meets Mescal’s character.

He goes on the run with her, and feelings start to develop between the two, but then, perhaps in an attempt to not have things feel clichéd, Carmen starts going off on some strange tangents, and staging some hit-or-miss musical numbers. The execution is lacking, and it’s a movie that strains to feel big while dealing with some big ideas and weighty themes, but certain sequences are striking. Undoubtedly, Carmen is a good-looking movie, the score is interesting, and both Mescal and Barrera are solid, but judged as a whole, it doesn’t entirely stick the landing.

Carmen Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 11, 2022 Director Benjamin Millepied Cast Melissa Barrera , Paul Mescal , Rossy de Palma , Elsa Pataky Runtime 116 Minutes

5 'God's Creatures' (2022)

Directed by Anna Rose Holmer, Saela Davis

Image via A24

A rather dour drama that looks at issues of morality in a small fishing village, God’s Creatures might well be a little too slow for its own good, but those willing to be patient will find aspects of it rewarding. Emily Watson and Paul Mescal star, and both are very good, with Watson being the central character: a woman who’s forced into a difficult situation when her son (Mescal) reappears, isn't clear about just what he’s been doing, and is then accused of committing a terrible act within the village.

Even going that far when discussing what happens in God’s Creatures could be saying too much, given it’s intentionally light on narrative and, though not quite a mystery, certainly keeps key pieces of information hidden for long stretches of the runtime. It’s relatively compelling as far as gritty, small-scale character dramas go; not exactly a mass-appeal kind of movie, but it generally achieves what it sets out to do without necessarily excelling.

God's Creatures Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US

4 'The Lost Daughter' (2021)

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal

Image via Netflix

Paul Mescal had a modest role in The Lost Daughter, which was ultimately his feature film debut, being one part of a cast that also included the likes of Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, and Ed Harris. Colman is certainly the central character here, playing a woman with a troubled past that’s far from clear for much of the film’s duration. Little snippets of it are gradually revealed through flashbacks, where Buckley plays a younger version of the same character: a mother struggling with the pressures that come with raising two young children.

The past reflects the present in some ways, and various truths about the complex character at The Lost Daughter’s center get revealed in a way that’s generally intense and involving. It’s a fairly well-made psychological drama elevated by the performances, with Colman and Buckley both receiving Oscar nominations, and the likes of Johnson, Harris, and Mescal all turning in solid supporting performances. Like God’s Creatures, it’s slow-going at times, but is inevitably a little more worthwhile of being stuck with than that film.

3 'Gladiator II' (2024)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via Paramount Pictures

Time will tell if Paul Mescal chooses to seek out more large-scale projects in the future, but Gladiator II does demonstrate that he’s more than capable of succeeding in such a realm. It’s a far bigger and more action-packed movie than anything the actor’s been in up until this point, with it aiming to equal – or even top, in some regards – the level of spectacle found in the first movie, released 24 years earlier. Mescal’s character goes through a similar arc to Russell Crowe’s hero from the first film, but there are a few tweaks narratively; it’s not just a copy of Gladiator.

The risks it takes are generally appreciated, but there was a satisfying directness to the first film that’s lacking here. Even if a couple of cast members return, and Ridley Scott is once more helming the entire thing, Gladiator II does live in the shadow of the first movie in many ways, but anyone after “more Gladiator” will inevitably get that here. The action impresses, it’s technically very well-executed, and though some of the film’s talented actors don’t get much time to shine (like Pedro Pascal, Derek Jacobi, and Joseph Quinn), others (like Mescal and Denzel Washington) thankfully do.

Watch in theaters

2 'Aftersun' (2022)

Directed by Charlotte Wells