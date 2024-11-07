As soon as director Ridley Scott laid eyes on Paul Mescal, he knew he'd be perfect for the lead in Gladiator II. However, it wasn't just his acting skills that drew Scott's eye; it was his resemblance to Richard Harris, who starred in the 2000 original. Scott talked about Mescal's casting in a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In the interview, Scott notes that while he works with "very good casting directors", he generally starts a project with a lead actor in mind. Such was the case with Gladiator II, which came about when Scott watched Mescal in his breakout TV role: "I binge TV and saw this thing, Normal People, and thought: 'This kid is interesting,' and, '**** me, he looks like Richard Harris.' Suddenly it came together: 'This is Lucius.' And from that I asked him, 'Do you want to do the film?'" Harris played Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius in the film, who was the father of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla; that makes him the grandfather to Mescal's Lucius, the adult version of Lucilla's son, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark as a child in Gladiator.

Who Was Richard Harris?