The Big Picture The Western genre is consistently stylized and requires a specific time-period backdrop and characters to be classified as a true member.

Actors like John Wayne, Gary Cooper, James Stewart, and Clint Eastwood reflected cultural affection towards Western stories.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid revolutionized the Western genre with complex characters and a mix of action and humor.

If there is one genre in the movie industry that could be classified as the most consistently stylized over the last century, it would surely be the Western. No other type of Hollywood film requires a certain time-period backdrop mixed with a specific collection of characters before it can be classified as a true member of this exclusive feature-club. And although the Western movie can be seen on our big screens much less often than it was a few decades ago, there are plenty of quality productions that moviegoers can look back to and enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. And with these collections of gritty period pieces come several familiar faces, some of whom spent the majority of their careers portraying the Old West.

When looking back at some of the most iconic and influential movies of the Western genre, one must acknowledge actors such as John Wayne, Gary Cooper, James Stewart, and of course, Clint Eastwood. These were all the faces that helped reflect the cultural affection towards these stories of frontier heroes clashing with outlaws and Native Americans, all set against the backdrop of gorgeous landscapes. Just like all movie genres, the Western evolved over the years, mixing actual historical events with fiction, almost always mirroring the classic tale of good vs. evil. One of the most well-known stars of these types of films was the great Paul Newman. The Ohio native popped up in many different classics, yet out of all the ones that involve the cowboy hat, the best has to be Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

In the '50s and '60s, the Western was really starting to hit its stride when it came to grabbing the attention of movie fans. Films like Stagecoach and True Grit are just a couple of examples of the productions popping up and becoming immortalized on screen. Another hit, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly revolutionized the style of Western films as it suddenly brought much more complexity to these usually one-dimensional characters. By going from simple bad guy/good guy to more complicated figures, suddenly audiences felt conflict when deciding who to root for and for what reasons. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid surely took this new viewpoint of character development when it was released back in 1969.

What Is 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' About?

Half of the duo of this classic film is, of course, Paul Newman. Believe it or not, before this iconic role, Newman had very little to do with Western movies. In fact, he only appeared in one other Western, Hombre, which was released in 1967. But it was Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid that catapulted him to the top of the cowboy-mesa. Pairing up with co-star Robert Redford, this movie, at the time, was just another feather in Newman's versatile career. But that would change after the huge reaction from audiences.

For those who haven't saddled up yet to watch Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the movie follows Newman's character, Butch Cassidy, who is the head of the Hole-in-the-Wall Gang. His partner is — you guessed it — the Sundance Kid (Redford). Looking to prove to their own gang that they are dedicated, they decide to rob a train not once, but twice on the same route. The first leg of the robbery is a success, which solidifies the gang's abilities, as well as gaining some public attention. If there were ever outlaws you loved to hate, these were the guys. The second attempt at this same train robbery does not go as well as the first.

Do Our Heroes Make Good on Their Robbery Plans?

As the gang tries to rob the same train on its return trip, an overuse of dynamite disorients the plan, quick enough to allow a group of lawmen to arrive, looking to take down Cassidy and Sundance. This all leads to the two outlaws going into hiding. It's not too long before they realize that this group of lawmen is a combination of elite trackers, which makes these two guys feel like their criminal days are numbered. They also learn that the group looking to find them isn't hired to bring them in for a proper trial but to take them out permanently.

With a decision that audiences in no way saw coming, Cassidy suggests and convinces his partner, along with other gang members, to flee to the country of Bolivia. After making their escape, both Sundance and Cassidy are split when it comes to their opinion of this new country. There are many banks in Bolivia to rob, so the way they figure they're going to do it is first to learn Spanish to communicate with the people they're taking from. Suddenly, they have a new gang formed, known as Los Bandidos Yanquis. However, they soon believe that the original gang of outlaws from back where they fled originally are still hot on their tail, taking away their thievery confidence.

After several unsuccessful attempts at getting real jobs, Cassidy and Sundance decide to head back to the United States. Right away, they steal some cash, which leads to yet another gunfight with more outlaws. Except this shootout wounds both men, and they find themselves trapped. Completely surrounded, the two joke that they should move to Australia next, continuing their charming banter, which is consistent throughout the film. The movie concludes with the Sundance Kid and Cassidy running out with their guns blazing, into a hail of bullets, before the credits begin to roll.

What Makes 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' Paul Newman's Best?

When it comes to the story itself, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid isn't all that much different from many of the other Western flicks before it. However, it's the characters themselves that make the film rise above the rest. Newman's portrayal of Cassidy is undoubtedly one of his best performances in all his Western films, and he pairs perfectly with Redford's Sundance Kid. Cassidy comes across as charming and witty, making him a uniquely charismatic criminal that is hard not to root for. He not only shows how tough and charming he can be but also how vulnerable he is. Cassidy doesn't want to kill anyone; in fact, when he finally shoots someone in Bolivia, we learn that it's his first-ever kill. And, like most people, it affects him emotionally. As the film moves on and the danger increases, his vulnerability becomes even more obvious, making this hero-like criminal multidimensional.

Looking back at this film, it's no surprise it was a success, with a TV series finally on the way. There's plenty of action and humor mixed with complex character arcs that rival movies released today. When looking at Newman's collection of Westerns throughout his career, this one takes the cake. Unlike what would probably happen in today's films, the actor never reprised the role in future movies, enhancing the film's fan popularity. There was no future Western film that Paul Newman performed in that could match the quality of, story and performance-wise, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.