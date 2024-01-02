The Big Picture Paul Newman and Robert Redford's chemistry in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is what makes them an iconic duo.

Jack Lemmon was considered for Newman's role but ultimately did not play it due to his aversion to horseback riding.

While Jack Lemmon could have been a good choice, nothing can top the on-screen harmony between Newman and Redford.

When it comes to on-screen movie partnerships, few have stood the test of time quite like Paul Newman and Robert Redford. Their collaborative legacy is even more astounding considering that they only starred in two films together: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting. As a result of their partnership developing at pivotal moments in their respective careers, Newman and Redford will forever be synonymous with a master and apprentice-like relationship. Their rapport in the two films is essential to their respective thematic arcs. It's impossible to imagine anyone else playing Butch Cassidy or the Sundance Kid, but in a crucial sliding door moment, Jack Lemmon nearly played Newman's iconic role.

Paul Newman and Robert Redford Bring William Goldman's Script to Life

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, released in 1969, follows the story of a gang of outlaws lead by the titular pair who evade a pursuit by a posse after a string of train robberies, forcing them to flee to Bolivia. Written by William Goldman and directed by George Roy Hill, the film manipulates and pushes the tried and true archetypes of the Western genre. Our perception of Western protagonists is courageous sheriffs upholding an idyllic Americana against forces of evil in the form of foreign bandits. When push comes to shove, they will face off the antagonists in an intense pistol duel. In Butch Cassidy, our two "heroes" are sneaky, conniving thieves who do not confront their opposition, but rather, they run away from conflict. Goldman recalled a story in which studio executives, who initially scoffed at the cowardice of the characters, proclaimed, "All I know is John Wayne don’t run away." Hill and Goldman tested the character dynamics of cowboys in the Old West by shifting the tone and molding the story as a road-trip buddy film.

A key indicator as to why Newman and Redford are identified as an iconic duo, despite the paltry number of films they starred in together, is because both Butch Cassidy and The Sting are driven by the rich chemistry between the two. They play off each other like an inseparable comedy duo, making it the ultimate bromance movie. This is further aided by the generational dynamic between Newman and Redford, with the former taking on the likeness of a mentor, and the latter resembling his selected apprentice. Newman needs to reign in Redford's radiant charisma. While Paul Newman's charm is unmatched, the actor quickly became a seasoned movie star who wasn't afraid to exploit his weathered age. The subtext of Butch Cassidy as a proverbial passing of the torch from Newman to Redford as the definitive matinée idol enhances the dramatic weight of the film.

Who Was Considered to Play Butch Cassidy?

The casting process for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which created cinematic gold, nearly took a critical pivot. The studio, 20th Century Fox, was expected to land Paul Newman as one of the stars, most likely playing Butch. Newman, who was riding the momentum of his iconic hit, Cool Hand Luke, was also William Goldman's top choice. In the early stages of casting, as detailed in the book, The Films of George Roy Hill, Newman passed on the role. Butch Cassidy was subsequently offered to Steve McQueen, who, in turn, approached Newman about instead playing the Sundance Kid. George Roy Hill stipulated that Newman play Butch Cassidy or else he would resign as director. The director convinced the actor that he could excel as a comedic presence. While Newman was a slam-dunk choice, scouting the Sundance Kid, the young hotshot outlaw, was an arduous affair. Fox, run by Darryl F. Zanuck, had their eyes on Jack Lemmon to play opposite Newman.

Jack Lemmon, a legendary movie star who seamlessly shifted between comedy and drama (oftentimes within the same film) does not seem apt to portray an anti-heroic outlaw. In 1958, he starred in the Western, Cowboy, alongside Glenn Ford. Lemmon ultimately declined a role in Butch Cassidy, as he was averse to spending an extended amount of time riding horseback. Hill's demand for Newman to play the senior role resulted in McQueen's departure from the film. McQueen was reportedly motivated to leave the film due to a dispute over who received top billing. Marlon Brando and Warren Beatty were also offered to play the Sundance Kid. The studio aimed high for this flashy part, seeking out the brightest stars and finest actors. However, it was a relatively unknown Robert Redford, the same Redford who established the Sundance Film Festival named after the iconic character, who waited in the shadow of the casting drama.

Joanne Woodward, the actor and longtime wife of Paul Newman, suggested Redford for the role, who was 32 years old at the time. Redford, who was more prolific as a stage actor, had only appeared in a handful of films. Zanuck was skeptical of the young star's abilities, as he was still preferential to Beatty. Newman, who clicked with Redford, expedited the stand-off by threatening to drop out of the film if Redford's casting was denied. Redford, who began a 50-year career as one of the greatest movie stars in Hollywood history, is grateful to Hill for sticking up for him, stating that Fox "kept forcing him to look at other candidates but eventually they ran out of other actors."

Jack Lemmon Is a Bold Choice for the Iconic Western

The hypothetical casting of Jack Lemmon in Butch Cassidy in the Sundance Kid presents a promising alternative to the fortuitous reality. While one is always happy to have Brando or Beatty star in a picture, their presence is more on the ordinary side of movie star collaborations. In Beatty's case, the similarities to Bonnie and Clyde would have been detrimental to Butch Cassidy's originality. A Newman-Lemmon partnership taps into the postmodern wit that William Goldman achieved in his movie script.

The film, while not labeled one in name, is a comedy at heart. The humorous touch and rat-a-tat dialogue between Butch and Sundance would have placated Lemmon, who flourished as the on-screen avatar for Billy Wilder's cinematic language, most notably in Some Like it Hot and The Apartment. Lemmon, a bonafide classic Hollywood star, is impossible not to root for, but his sharp wit bodes him well for playing an acerbic anti-hero.

It is fun to envision a scenario where Jack Lemmon is jumping off a bridge and fleeing to Bolivia with Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but nothing will ever top the latter's indelible on-screen harmony with Robert Redford. The age disparity between Newman and Redford may not have been enough to convey a father-son dynamic. However, Newman and Lemmon were roughly the same age, which mitigates the mentor-apprentice characterization that has made Butch Cassidy an eternal classic.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

