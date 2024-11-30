Most people, when starting a new job, start off slowly. They need to become accustomed to practices, expectations, and the location of the coffee maker. But once they've got the hang of it, they're good to go. The same is true of actors, whose first-time performance on film is, typically, not the pinnacle of their careers by any stretch. But, in an office, the public doesn't know you inadvertently put important papers in the shredder on day one, but for an actor? That performance is on film, presumably forever, for the world to see. Such is the story of Paul Newman, who was so unenamored with his first film, The Silver Chalice, he literally begged people not to watch it.

'The Silver Chalice's Paul Newman Pleaded in the Papers

In Newman's defense, 1954's The Silver Chalice is not a great film. It's not even a good film, currently sitting with 13% on Rotten Tomatoes. It centers on Newman's Basil, the adopted child of a wealthy Greek from Antioch, Ignatius (E.G. Marshall), and under his tutelage becomes an accomplished sculptor. But after Ignatius passes away, his brother seizes the opportunity to bribe officials, who then sell Basil as an enslaved person. With the help of the disciple Luke (Alexander Scourby), Basil escapes to Jerusalem, where he's tasked with crafting a silver chalice for the Holy Grail, with carvings of the faces of Jesus and the disciples around the rim. Meanwhile, an evil magician, Simon (Jack Palance), uses black magic to create "miracles" of his own, looking to lure Christians into his new religion, aided by the beautiful Helena (Virginia Mayo) a one-time friend of Basil's.

Reviews were not positive, with most calling out the film's strange set, bizarre costumes, abysmal writing, and Palance's hammy portrayal as the film's antagonist. The Los Angeles Times even states that some retailers stock the film in the comedy section. But Newman did learn from the film, and fared far better with 1956's Somebody Up There Likes Me, playing legendary boxer Rocky Graziano. It's considered to be one of Newman's best films, and, interestingly, his co-star, Pier Angeli, also played the love interest in The Silver Chalice. From there his career skyrocketed, but when The Silver Chalice was scheduled to be broadcast on a Los Angeles television station in 1963, Newman took out an ad in the papers that said: "Paul Newman apologizes every night this week — Channel 9," according to The New Yorker.

Paul Newman's Plea Backfired and 'The Silver Chalice' Attracted Impressive Viewership

Why Newman felt he had to apologize every night that week is because the aforementioned Channel 9 planned on playing The Silver Chalice every night for a week, and he considered the ads to be a form of community service to stop people from watching it. Well, it didn't work. The tactic drove people to watch it; The New Yorker reports that Newman's ad led to "increased viewership." Perhaps because his plan failed so spectacularly, Newman came to embrace its awfulness. In his autobiography Paul Newman: A Life, Newman admits that when he first watched The Silver Chalice, he was horrified, traumatized, and was sure his acting career "had begun and ended with the same picture." He then added, “It’s kind of a distinction to say I was in the worst film to be made in the entirety of the 1950s.”

His claim that it is the worst film on the 1950s is questionable, considering Plan 9 From Outer Space was released in 1959, but his assessment of his part in it isn't entirely fair. The film gave Newman his first of many Golden Globe awards, receiving "New Star of the Year — Actor" at the 1957 ceremony, and generally speaking, while his performance isn't lauded by many critics, most are forgiving, given that it is Newman's first. Besides, there are many, many other sins in the movie that are pointed out at first.

Unless you're Martin Scorsese, that is. Scorsese lists The Silver Chalice as one of his "guilty pleasures," pointing to the sets created by Boris Leven as being "clean and clear; it's almost like another life, another world." The film led to Scorsese bringing Leven aboard for 1977's New York, New York. He did not, however, cast Paul Newman.

