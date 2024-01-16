The Big Picture Die Hard is based on a novel inspired by The Towering Inferno, a film considered to be the best of the mid-1970s wave of disaster films.

The Towering Inferno featured an all-star cast and marked the first collaboration between two movie studios for financing.

The film pays homage to firefighters and their bravery, highlighting their tireless efforts to save lives in the face of dangerous situations.

You may be aware that Die Hard is based on a novel, Nothing Lasts Forever. You may even know that Frank Sinatra had dibs on the role of John McClane, which, as we know, went to Bruce Willis after Ol' Blue Eyes passed on the role. But what you may not know is that the novel Die Hard is based on is, itself, inspired by another film: The Towering Inferno. As the story goes, author Roderick Thorp had a dream in which gun-wielding protagonists chase a man through a building, and that dream came to him the same night he saw the 1974 master disaster film. So what is the movie that turned Willis and Paul Newman into screen cousins? Only what famed movie critic Roger Ebert cites as the "best of the mid-1970s wave of disaster films."

What Is 'The Towering Inferno' About?

Producer Irwin Allen, aka the "Master of Disaster," followed up his highly successful disaster-at-sea epic The Poseidon Adventure by upping the ante with The Towering Inferno, a bigger production with an even larger array of top-rate talent. The film opens with architect Doug Roberts (Paul Newman) returning to San Francisco for the dedication of The Glass Tower, the world's tallest building, which he designed for developer James Duncan (William Holden). During testing, two electrical short circuits occurred, one in the main utility room and the other on the 81st floor. Roberts examines the first short and is concerned when he finds that the wiring is substandard, leading him to suspect the electrical subcontractor, Roger Simmons (Richard Chamberlain), cut corners, which Simmons denies. The other short, meanwhile, has started a fire...

The San Francisco Fire Department is called in when smoke is seen on, you guessed it, the 81st floor. Roberts and an engineer go to investigate, only for the engineer to become the fire's first fatality. Roberts rushes to the 135th floor, where the dedication party is, to report the fire to Duncan, who refuses to order an evacuation as he is trying to land a coveted urban renewal contract. Duncan won't, but SFFD Chief Michael O'Halloran (Steve McQueen), now on the scene, certainly will. But as the guests prepare to evacuate, Simmons pulls Duncan aside and confesses that he did cut corners. Worse, he knows that other subcontractors did the same. Cue the fire that kills a group on the express elevator, stuck on party floor 81, and a separate fire that kills a couple trapped on the 65th floor.

How Does the Fire End in 'The Towering Inferno'?

Lisolette Mueller (Jennifer Jones), an elderly guest who lives in the building, is followed by Roberts to rescue a deaf mother and her two children, who live on the 87th floor. The security chief rescues the mother, but the stairwell is destroyed behind them when a gas line explodes, preventing Roberts, Mueller, and the children from following. The only way to go is up, and they make their way up to the 134th floor. The door to the 135th floor is blocked with cement, however, forcing Roberts to crawl through a ventilation shaft to try and open the door from the other side. He's aided by firemen who have made their way to 135, and their efforts are successful. Another explosion destroys part of the only available stairwell, and as such there is no means of escape from the upper floors. The SFFD attempts a helicopter rescue, but the aircraft crashes when two women run up before the pilot has steadied the copter. Now the roof is on fire, too.

A different, and much more successful, rescue attempt is done with the help of a Navy rescue team, who attach a breeches buoy between the Promenade Room on 135 and the roof of a nearby 102-story building. Roberts rigs a fall arrest on the scenic elevator on the outside of the tower, a one-way trip down for 12 people, but an explosion on the 110th floor throws Lisolette out of the elevator and to her death, while the others are hanging by a thread. O'Halloran rises to the challenge and commandeers a Navy helicopter to get the elevator car cabled to the copter and lowered to safety. The fire, unfortunately, has now made it up to 135, causing a group of men, led by Simmons, to try and commandeer the breeches buoy to save themselves.

Guess who doesn't save themselves? As a last-chance Hail Mary, O'Halloran and Roberts blow up the water tanks on top of the tower with plastic explosives (clearly not as many as Gruber did in Die Hard). The scheme works, and water rushes through the building, putting out the fires. Back on the ground, O'Halloran offers guidance on how to build a fire-safe skyscraper to Roberts, who accepts it. O'Halloran drives away, exhausted, the long night finally at an end.

Why Was 'The Towering Inferno' So Impactful?

The Towering Inferno was such a big production that it marked the very first time that two movie studios worked together on a film to cover the financing, with 20th Century Fox handling the domestic release and Warner Bros. the foreign (as per the Hollywood Reporter). Adding to the film's budget were the costs associated with its all-star cast. In addition to McQueen and Newman, who each made $1 million off the film, there were Hollywood legends like Faye Dunaway, Robert Vaughn, Susan Blakely, and Fred Astaire, who landed a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of a con-man who falls for his "mark", Lisolette. Of course, big stars can cause big headaches, and McQueen and Newman did. McQueen was irate that Newman had 12 more lines than he did. Each also demanded top billing on the posters and credits (as did Holden, but he was the odd man out), an issue that was solved quite ingeniously by putting McQueen's name first but Newman's higher up, meaning either were the main star depending on if you read the poster left-to-right or top-to-bottom.

It all paid off. The Towering Inferno ranked number two on Vulture's list of Best Disaster Movies, would land eight nominations for the Academy Awards, winning three. Even critics who had issue with the film couldn't speak ill of the amazing visual effects, which the New York Times cited as "Hollywood make-believe at its painstaking best" in its review of the film. The movie brought attention to the possibility of disaster in high-rises, something that SFFD battalion chief Jack Cavaliero, who served as a technical adviser, copped to when he said that the film was "a way to sell a message to the people, a way to get a point across." Cavaliero also confesses that the event itself wasn't plausible, as did Fire Commissioner John T. O'Hagan (likely did little to assuage the fears of the same people who stopped going on cruises after The Poseidon Adventure and would soon refuse to enter the ocean after Jaws).

Where the film truly succeeds is as a homage to firefighters, something that the film explicitly states in its opening credits. One has only to look at the final moments of the film where that respect and homage is summed up with McQueen. This isn't a firefighter that is a Superman, running into fires and back out with two children in his hands and their mother on his back. He is tired, exhausted, and covered head to toe in soot. But still, he packs up and goes home to prepare for another day. Another day that doesn't promise if it will bring with it the ease of a kitten stuck in a tree or the challenge of another high-rise going up in flames. In doing so, it honors the thousands of people who take risks with their lives to save others.

The Towering Inferno is available to purchase on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

