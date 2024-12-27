Courtroom dramas are a popular genre, as the ways in which the American justice system works are so unusual that it makes for inherently exciting narratives. Unlike traditional mystery stories in which the guilt of a suspect must be determined, compelling courtroom films have to show the process that legal professionals go through in order to make their case most compelling to the jury. Although it can be easy to depict these lawyers as flawless, morally upstanding people who essentially serve as the superheroes in the court, the reality is that the situation is generally far more complex. There isn’t another courtroom drama that examines the plight of an attorney better than The Verdict, a 1982 classic that featured one of the greatest performances of Paul Newman’s entire career.

What Is ‘The Verdict’ About?

Close

Based on the popular novel of the same name, The Verdict stars Newman as the struggling lawyer Frank Galvin, who has resorted to becoming an “ambulance chaser,” despite initially having some promise within his career. Galvin has been waging an ongoing battle with alcoholism and has become very cynical about his ability to make a difference. Despite having no interest in a medical malpractice case, Galvin is approached by his former partner, Attorney Mickey Morrissey (Jack Warden), who points him to a case involving a Catholic hospital. Galvin learns that a young woman who experienced amnesia during childbirth choked to death, and that her family intends to sue in order to pay for her care treatment. Galvin sees the opportunity he needs to earn a significant settlement that would improve his reputation. However, he begins to become more personally invested in holding the hospital to justice as he gradually learns more about the case. Unfortunately, he realizes that he is treading into a code of silence that spans far beyond just one hospital.

The Verdict was directed by the legendary filmmaker Sidney Lumet, who had already made several courtroom classics like 12 Angry Men and The Hill. Lumet’s understanding of the legal process improves the authenticity of the film, as it examines the various legal loopholes that the defendants jump through in order to avoid the responsibility they have to admit fault. Although it would have been easy for such precise language to become a burden to audiences who were unfamiliar with the process, The Verdict becomes engaging because of how compelling Newman’s characterization of Galvin is. Galvin has reached a point in his career in which he recognizes that upward mobility is likely impossible and thus is willing to make blunt, harsh statements that point out how inherently unfair the situation is. Although comic relief doesn’t have a place in a film that deals with such serious topics as The Verdict, Newman’s signature sense of charisma does make his interactions with various witnesses far more entertaining than they would have been otherwise.

‘The Verdict’ Is a Powerful Character Study​​​​​

The Verdict is an examination of redemption, as Galvin finally understands the responsibilities that his profession requires after learning about the wrongful death. Although he may have been a more idealistic lawyer when he first entered the field, Galvin has become so cynical and lonely that he has avoided putting any personal investment into the clients he takes on. It can become dangerous for the legal system if those representing justice do so purely out of a desire to line their pockets, and Galvin begins to recognize that he shares too much in common with the rivals that he despises. Newman’s ability to turn Galvin into a genuine hero is one of the greatest achievements of his career.

The Verdict succeeds in stirring up righteous anger about the way that justice works, as Galvin finds himself fighting for his clients to be given even the most basic levels of respect. It is galvanizing for him to see that corporations are keen to look past tragedies by turning them into statistics, which in turn makes them easier to ignore. The humanist arguments that Galvin makes are powerful reminders that decency should not just be a prize awarded to a select few. Although it is grounded within historical precedents that were specific to the early 1980s, the calls for human dignity ensure that The Verdict feels just as relevant today.

The Verdict is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved The Verdict Release Date December 17, 1982 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Paul Newman , Charlotte Rampling , Jack Warden , James Mason , Milo O'Shea , Lindsay Crouse , Edward Binns , Julie Bovasso Runtime 129 minutes Main Genre Drama

Rent on Amazon