The Big Picture Paul Reubens, known for his iconic Pee Wee Herman persona, had a successful voice acting career in addition to his on-screen roles.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold, a lighthearted tribute to the silver age of comics, brought previously forgotten DC characters to the forefront and gained popularity with young fans.

Reubens played the character Bat-Mite in the series, a reality-bending imp from the fifth dimension who spoofed obsessive superhero fandom and brought comedic meta humor to the show.

Paul Reubens may be most famous for his immortally innocent man-child persona Pee Wee Herman and the big adventures he embarked upon, but the late comedy actor also had a varied and accomplished career in voice acting. His most prominent roles include Lock of the troublesome trick-or-treating trio in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the neurotic pilot droid R-3X in Disneyland’s galaxy-hopping Star Tours and the hog-headed glutton sophisticate Reuben in Cartoon Network’s Chowder. Reubens’ comically elastic voice made him a consummate fit for roles that took him behind the microphone. However, out of all his roles in animation, there is one that not only brought to life a relatively unknown DC Comics icon for a new generation, but also served as the standout character in one of the Dark Knight’s most spirited and underrated adaptations.

Released only four months after Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight dominated the box office with Christian Bale’s grizzly-voiced take of the caped crusader, Batman: The Brave and the Bold debuted on Cartoon Network and countered the serious drama of Nolan’s film with a lovingly goofy tribute to the silver age of comics. Featuring a vibrant color pallet and a stellar cast of career voice actors like Diedrich Bader, John DiMaggio and Grey DeLisle, the series harkened back to the tongue-in-cheek antics of the '50s and '60s era of the superhero genre, where the villains were diabolically campy and the heroics were rollickingly outrageous. While Batman was accompanied by many well-known DC heavy hitters like Aquaman and Superman, the show also brought into the fold a slew of once-forgotten characters like Red Tornado, Plastic Man and Jonah Hex, garnering newfound recognition with young fans.

Who Was Bat-Mite?

While Batman stood shoulder to shoulder with fellow iconic heroes in every episode, including Abraham Lincoln and Scooby-Doo, a few of the series’ standout episodes featured a character that actually stood on Batman’s shoulders and every dimension in between with magically irksome fanboy devotion. Making his first appearance in the episode “Legends of the Bat-Mite," Paul Reubens debuted as the reality-bending imp from the fifth dimension on a quest to prove that Batman is the greatest hero of all time.

Largely absent from many of the Batman's more notable media adaptations, Bat-Mite's appearance in the series brought him out of comic obscurity decades after Batman had matured from the light-hearted camp of the silver age into the gothic-noir edge of the modern age. As a devout fanboy of Batman and his entire media canon, Bat-Mite was equipped with an encyclopedic arsenal of references and history to nitpick Batman’s tireless crusade on crime and even manipulate his physical appearance from the imposing musculature to Frank Miller’s version to Joel Schumacher’s nipple-armored spandex.

Bat-Mite Spoofed Obsessive and Fickle Superhero Fandom

The cosplaying cretin was a recurring character on the series across three featured episodes and the tie-in video game, each giving the series a zest of self-aware meta humor that took jabs at the superhero genre, DC's own history and the fan base watching the show. Bat-Mite came to serve as an embodiment of the obsessive nature of modern fandom and biased media literacy, all delivered with Reubens' comedic charisma and snark. Even up to the series' final episode, Bat-Mite shined as a wacky reminder of Batman's colorful history and helped conclude the series on a surprisingly poignant note. “Mitefall” finds Bat-Mite fed up with the series’ campy tone and decides to cancel it in the hopes of a new darker show taking its place. What follows is a deconstruction of fickle fandom and TV culture as Bat-Mite tries to sabotage the series with blatant toyetic commercialism and forced network retooling and celebrity recasting. The episode culminates in a parody of Daffy Duck’s The Great Piggy Bank Robbery and an emotional swan song celebration of what made the series great compared to darker Batman incarnations.

Much like Bat-Mite himself, Paul Reubens’ time on Batman: The Brave and the Bold may have been short but left a sparkly satirical impact on an already fun entry in the history of DC Comics animation.