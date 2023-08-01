The Big Picture Paul Reubens had been writing a memoir before his death, with a first draft completed. Representatives hope to publish it in the future.

Reubens battled cancer privately while continuing to entertain audiences worldwide as Pee-wee Herman.

Reubens was inspired by circus performers and pursued a career in acting, with his iconic Pee-wee character becoming a beloved figure in comedy.

Paul Reubens was writing a memoir before his untimely passing, according to the Los Angeles Times. Representatives for the performer confirmed that he had written a first draft for the book, and they hope it can get published at some point. Reubens was set to talk about his personal life, as well as his career and his relationship to Pee-wee in the unreleased project. It could be possible for editors to accommodate the draft the actor delivered in order to finish the book, allowing audiences from around the world to read what the star had to say regarding his personal journey.

The actor went through a silent battle against cancer over the past few years, with only the people closest to him being aware of his condition. Reubens entertained millions of people around the world with his performance as Pee-wee Herman, a childish adult who went through life without really knowing how anything worked. The actor was also featured on several late night shows, and he even made a couple of appearances within WWE programming and The Smurfs franchise. Reubens knew the power his talent had for making audiences happy.

Reubens was inspired by circus performers and their ability to create comedic situations before looked to build a career for himself in the entertainment industry. While he tried attending a couple of colleges after graduating high school, he didn't feel comfortable in any of them, opting for the pursual of his dream of acting. He began auditioning for comedy shows, and his career would change forever when he auditioned for Saturday Night Live decades ago. That's when his iconic character would be brought to life when it was time to look for a different project.

An Unforgettable Legacy

The first appearance of Pee-wee Herman took place in Cheech and Chong's Next Movie, a comedy following the titular characters trying to steal some gasoline for their neighbor's car before getting tangled in the mess of their lives. Following his first small roles, Pee-Wee got his own special on HBO in 1981, beginning what would turn out to be a lasting legacy of comedy, entertainment and laughter for millions of people all over the world. The character eventually became popular enough to star in his own series of movies, following the unpredictable adventures he had in an environment he was not ready for.

After giving his best with every performance of Pee-Wee he was allowed to put out into the world, Reubens knew that the character was coming to close to his final appearance. In 2016, Netflix released Pee-wee's Big Holiday, an adventure that saw the character working as a diner cook when his band broke up. The only solution he found for getting back on track was attending Joe Manganiello's birthday party, after becoming friends with the actor during the first act of the film. Decades worth of humor, kindness and laughter on the screen can't be forgotten easily, as the world lost a great performer with the passing of Paul Reubens.