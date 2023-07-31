This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Paul Reubens, the comedic genius behind Pee-wee Herman, has sadly passed away at the age of 70, leaving behind a legacy that delighted both children and adults.

Reubens expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love and support throughout his career, apologizing for not sharing the challenges he faced in the last six years.

Despite his private battle with cancer, Reubens showcased his remarkable character and generosity of spirit, leaving a lasting impact on the comedy world and in the hearts of those who knew him. #RIPPaulReubens

Paul Reubens, the genius comedic mind behind the character of Pee-wee Herman, who brought the character to life in the iconic television series Pee-wee's Playhouse has passed away at the age of 70. In a statement written by the actor prior to his death, and posted to Instagram afterward, he expressed his thanks to fans for making his life and his career as gratifying as it could be.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” said the actor. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

His estate added:

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens began his career in the 1970s after joining the Los Angeles live comedy troupe the Groundlings where he performed both as an actor and an improvisational comic. In the early 1980s, Reubens introduced the world to Pee-wee Herman, a quirky and lovable man-child character with a distinctive red bowtie and gray suit. The character became an instant sensation and soon found fame with the television show Pee-wee's Playhouse which ran from 1986 to 1990. The show captured the hearts of children and adults alike, showcasing Reubens' exceptional talent for comedy and his ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Beyond the success of Pee-wee's Playhouse, Reubens made his mark in the film industry with the 1985 movie Pee-wee's Big Adventure. Directed by Tim Burton, the film received critical acclaim, gaining a cult following in the years that followed, and solidified Pee-wee Herman's place as a pop culture icon. Unfortunately, Reubens faced personal challenges in the 1990s, leading to a hiatus from the public eye. However, he later made a triumphant return to the character that brought him fame, starring in the successful Pee-wee's Broadway Show and Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

Outside of playing the character of Pee-wee, Reubens appeared in a number of major film and television productions, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman Returns, Matilda, Blow and The Smurfs on the big screen, while appearing in series like The Blacklist, Gotham, 30 Rock, What We Do in the Shadows and Star Wars Rebels.