There was no one quite like the late Paul Reubens and will likely never be. A perpetually funny, sharply clever, and beautifully committed comedic performer who brought life to the beloved character of Pee-Wee Herman plus oh so much more, he was truly one of a kind. Over decades of his career as the character, from the still uproarious The Pee-Wee Herman Show through Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, Big Top Pee-wee, Pee-Wee's Playhouse, and his return in Pee-wee's Big Holiday, there was never a moment where he was anything short of fully committed, operating on a comedic wavelength all his own. He was one of those rare performers who could have you in stitches without blinking an eye. With a real command of his craft, he made a name for himself as one of the most delightful weirdos to ever grace the screen. He exercised a command over his physical performance as he threw himself into ridiculous scenarios with a grace that made each one of his works into absurdist dances. All of them have endured and will continue to endure because of the talented man behind them.

Reubens tragically passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a rich legacy that will continue to endure even as we will forever wish he could be here as part of it. There has already been an outpouring of praise for both the talented man and the mirthful performances he gave, a testament to just how magnificent he was. If you go back through his clips, lovingly curated into best-of montages, you’ll find that any of them could belong there. He was always at his best, imbuing the character with a silliness and snark that had the power to resonate with all audiences because of how funny he remains. Time and time again, Reubens proved that good comedy is timeless. No matter when he stepped into the character’s shoes, there was just a sense that you were watching a real master at work. With his gray plaid suit and tie becoming a mainstay of comedy because of the passion he brought to it when he slipped it on, he will forever go down in the history of the form as one of the greatest to ever do it. If you were to revisit any one of his performances, there is a guarantee you'd be in for something special.

From the Beginning, Reubens Made Pee-Wee a Comedy Icon

A character Reubens built from the ground up, Pee-Wee Herman first began taking shape as part of an exercise he was doing when working with the comedy group The Groundlings. This humble start was merely the beginning as the dedication he put into the character ensured he would soon become one of the most memorable figures in both American television and film. Though he was turned down after auditioning for Saturday Night Live, a titanic mistake on their part if there ever was one, Reubens launched himself into putting this character out into the world with even more passion. That crowds came in swarms to his sold-out shows was a sign that he had really begun to make something that blew people away. This led to him appearing on HBO, the 1980 film Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie, and eventually the first film of his own: Pee-Wee's Big Adventure. Directed by Tim Burton, who he'd go on to collaborate with including in a brief appearance in Batman Returns, it is one of the best comedies ever because of how good Reubens was. Every scene is a goldmine of laughs, with his dancing in the bar still just being absolutely absurd in the most wonderful way, that has never grown old no matter how much time has passed. From beginning to end, it remains as good a comedy as you’ll ever see because of Reubens’ eye for creating the most joyous of wackiness.

After the film developed a cult following, Reubens took the character onto his own show and made the transition to the form without missing a step. He never sacrificed his commitment to embracing the weird with his memorable collaborations with Laurence Fishburne remaining a high point for them both as one of the great comedy duos ever even in their brevity. Though ostensibly a children’s show, it was way too weird and chaotic to just reduce it to that. Never did it feel like he was playing it safe as he always just kept finding creative ways to turn everything on its head. This was felt in the next film he made, Big Top Pee-wee, which didn’t just do the same thing and instead explored a new side of the character with plenty of new silly situations for him to stumble his way into. Just the goofy grin on his face was enough to put a smile on your own, with all the gags working because of his verve as a performer. Even the sight of seeing him riding a bicycle in ridiculous fashion was exhilarating. He was a performer that almost felt taken from a different era who will never be replaced. There will never be another Pee-wee Herman and there will never be another Paul Reubens.

Reubens Will Forever Remain a Comedy Legend

That he has now passed means that an integral part of modern comedy itself has also now left us. There will be many an obituary that makes note of his legal troubles as this was indeed a chapter of his life that many will remember as being an element that dominated headlines. However, while this context will likely be covered in future documentaries about why he briefly faded from the public eye, what will never fade is his indelible presence as a performer who could make you laugh unlike anyone else. Through all the ups and downs of his career, Reubens remained an irreplaceable performer who put in the work to create a character that will be forever remembered as an extension of him with all the endless talent he had. Whenever we think of the greatest comedy performers, we will always think of him.