Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was one of the more divisive movies upon its release, earning a “rotten” 46% score from critics but a solid 92% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was met with even more controversy when star Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang the Conqueror and was being eyed as the feature villain of the Multiverse Saga, was fired from Marvel after being found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment. Hot Toys has decided to honor one of the more positive aspects of the film, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, with a new figure. Showcasing Scott Lang’s new outfit, the figure comes with multiple head sculpts to show off either Paul Rudd’s face or the signature Ant-Man helmet with bright red eyes.

Hot Toys has been strengthening its Marvel partnership lately, dropping a new Nebula figure based on Karen Gillan’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, the third and final installment from James Gunn. This came not long after Hot Toys ventured into the realm of Marvel video games and teamed up with Insomniac for a new Spider-Man 2 figure, showing Peter Parker’s Spider-Man with the signature Anti-Venom suit acquired at the end of the game – once Miles Morales and Mr. Negative help cleanse him of the symbiote. The studio also released a new figure of Chris Evans’ Captain America around the same time as the news dropped of his return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, and also teased that a Bucky Barnes figure would be coming soon.

Will Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man Return to the MCU?

There has been no official confirmation that Paul Rudd will return to the MCU and reprise his role as Ant-Man in a future Marvel project, but there are a few places he could potentially show up. It’s all but confirmed that Rudd will appear in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, especially considering his character has a pre-existing relationship with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark that will certainly make his turn to Doctor Doom harder to grapple with. It’s also possible for him to show up in a potential Young Avengers project to serve as a mentor if his daughter Cassie joins the team.

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first-look images of the figure above, and watch Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+