Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd has finally responded to rumors about his involvement in the upcoming Avengers films, Doomsday and Secret Wars. Rudd first made his MCU debut as Ant-Man in the film of the same name in 2015, and he has since reprised that role five times, including most recently in What If…? Season 2. Rudd was a staple in Captain America: Civil War, and many could argue that he was what kickstarted The Avengers on their comeback to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame — the MCU as we know it would certainly not be the same without him. Collider’s Steve Weintraub recently caught up with Rudd to talk about his new movie, Death of a Unicorn, and he asked if he’d been in touch with the Russo brothers, directors of the upcoming Avengers movies:

"As far as the Russos, they have my number. They know where I'm at, and that's all I can say. I don't really know how to play these things."

We know that Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to begin production in London in just a few weeks, and when asked if he had any plans to travel to London anytime soon, Rudd responded in the same coy and sly way that only he can:

"Isn't everyone traveling to London soon now in this business?"

Marvel is notorious for keeping details about its production under wraps, but things have been particularly tight-lipped for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, especially since it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the MCU to play the feature villain, Doctor Doom. Avengers: Endgame was fairly cut and dry in terms of what to expect — we knew the dusted heroes were coming back — but now that the Infinity Saga is over and the Multiverse Saga is concluding soon, the potential for cameos and new characters is endless.

Who Has Been Confirmed for a Role in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?