Beloved and ageless are two adjectives that go hand-in-hand when Paul Rudd is the topic of conversation. Charming is another. He's one of those stars that's done a little bit of everything for a number of years now, including wearing the superhero cape: or helmet, rather. Scott Lang is one of Marvel's most charismatic smooth-talkers, and audiences couldn't imagine any other actor than Rudd donning the Ant-Man suit.

Rudd is one of those actors where audiences are almost positive it's not an act; each character he brings to life is a different version of the same Paul Rudd (similar to Ryan Reynolds). As Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania smashes the box office, what other roles did Rudd exude the charm and endearing traits that make Scott Lang so lovable?

10 Mike Hannigan — 'Friends' (2002-2004)

A late-comer to an already cast of charming and witty characters, Rudd as Mike Hannigan was the perfect match for Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). Arriving in Season 9, Mike and Phoebe end up on a blind date, hitting off a romance that would carry the couple into marriage after a few speed bumps. The pair remained together until the series ended.

Although his rom-com career would take off after his role on Friends, Rudd demonstrated he could handle a comedic love story and win over the hearts of protective viewers. Phoebe's relationship with Mike came after a long record of bad luck. Audiences swooned over his love for Phoebe's "wonderful weirdness."

9 Peter Klaven — 'I Love You, Man' (2009)

One of the best bromance movies of its decade, I Love You, Man features one of the most lovable performances in Rudd's career. Recently engaged and friendless, Peter sets out to find a Best Man for his wedding. He goes on several man-dates to no avail, but once he meets Sydney (Jason Segel), the pair become instant best friends. The chemistry and compatibility of Rudd and Segel are undeniable, and their friendship proves that it's never too late to meet your best friend.

As the friendship begins to strain Peter's relationship with his fiancé, he navigates how to be a partner that has a life outside his romantic relationship. Rudd, as Peter, is charming and commendable in his innocent endeavor to be a good husband and to be a good friend.

8 Ned Rochlin — 'Our Idiot Brother' (2011)

From being clean-cut to a deadbeat, he can do it all with his performance as the titular brother in Our Idiot Brother. Three sisters (Elizabeth Banks, Zoey Deschanel, and Emily Mortimer) have their perfected lives turned upside down when their slacker brother Ned (Rudd) arrives at their door after being released from jail. Even with directional challenges to the plot, Rudd and his castmates keep the film afloat with charm and endearment.

While it wasn't the audience's favorite indie movie, it's still a solid, notable performance that is often associated when bringing up Rudd's roles. Opting for wit instead of laugh-out-loud lines, Our Idiot Brotherexecutes the sibling drama with enough complexity to survive.

7 Bobby Newport - 'Parks and Recreation' (2012-2015)

A kid at heart just trying to please his dad, Bobby Newport is a charming adversary for series lead Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) during the city council election of Pawnee. He's frustratingly honest that's interpreted as deep and thought-provoking, but it's difficult to dislike Bobby. He's got a heart of gold and a mind of...well, sweets.

Audiences know this role as the character that never grew up portrayed by an actor that seemingly never ages. Rudd's performance elevated this character where it otherwise would have been unlikable or distasteful. His delivery had audiences shaking their heads with smiles on their faces.

6 Josh Pressman — 'Admission' (2013)

Despite a lack of rave reviews, Rudd's performance in Admission is a memorable entry into audiences' hearts. Opposite Tina Fey, Rudd stars as Josh Pressman, Portia's former classmate (Fey) who is now a Princeton admissions counselor. Josh believes his student is Portia's son, who she secretly gave up for adoption.

As Portia puts her career on the line to get to know this student, she develops a budding romance with Josh. While the story fails to utilize both stars to their fullest potential, Rudd pulls off the charm just enough to make the movie survivable for viewers.

5 Joel — 'They Came Together' (2014)

A satire at its core, They Came Together offers viewers Rudd at one of his rom-com bests. In a meet-cute style, Molly (Amy Poehler) is a small business owner that Joel's (Rudd) corporate company sends him to shut down. The pair fall in love, break up, and get back together again, recounting their love story in a spoof-like fashion.

Garnering a more positive response from audiences and critics than the previous year's Admission, They Come Together offers an over-the-top rom-com that only works because of Rudd's charm and Poehler's leading energy. The absurd nature of both characters makes this one of Rudd's most enjoyable performances.

4 Rene — 'All is Bright' (2013)

Before there was Scott Lang, Paul Rudd was ex-con Rene in All is Bright, a holiday feature about finding redemption. Following his release on parole, Dennis (Paul Giamatti) attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, attempting to earn enough selling Christmas trees with Rene to buy her a piano. The story focuses on Dennis, but Rene's supporting role is well-casted with Rudd.

With a little more grit and gruffness than Scott, this character was the perfect audition for Rudd to demonstrate he can play the hustling former criminal with a heart. This story is an excellent precursor film showcasing Rudd's salesman-like charm while helping a friend keep on the straight and narrow.

3 Ben Benjamin — 'The Fundamentals of Caring' (2016)

An underrated and appreciated Netflix original, The Fundamentals of Caring stands toe-to-toe with its competitor films like The Upside and Me Before You. Rudd stars as Ben Benjamin, a former writer who shifts gears after a tragedy to become a caregiver for Trevor (Craig Roberts), a disabled teen. Teetering on the coming-of-age path, Ben and Trevor embark on a road trip, discovering more about hope and friendship than they imagined.

The Fundamentals of Caring is a movie Rudd fans may have blinked and missed as it was sandwiched between Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Doesn't matter the dismal premise or bleak initial outlook, Rudd can bring light and laughter to the role, making this adaptation stand out against its other genre competitors.

2 Mr. Grooberson — 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (2021)

Adding another "he's done it all" to his resume, Rudd stepped up to the plate to bring his comedic charm to this '80s sequel. Ghostbusters: Afterlife finds two small-town kids as they discover their heritage and legacy as it's tied to the original Ghostbusters. Rudd stars as Mr. Grooberson, the kids' summer science teacher and seismologist who arrived to study the unusual earthquakes occurring.

Nothing says sentimental like an ageless actor and a beloved 80s franchise. Rudd may not be the focal point of the blockbuster, but his performance opens the door for audiences to enjoy the classic hijinks of the Ghostbusters story and the many pop-culture references Grooberson inflicts on his class. Rudd brings charisma and comedy to fans of new and old.

1 Dr. Ike — 'The Shrink Next Door' (2021)

There's good charm and sinister charm, and with this role, Rudd takes on the latter flawlessly. Casting Rudd and co-star Will Ferrell in unfamiliar (and unrecognizable territory), The Shrink Next Door is inspired by true events in which a therapist (Rudd) turned Marty Markowitz's (Ferrell) life around before taking over it.

Rudd is mesmerizing as he brings Dr. Ike to life and the three-decades-long con of manipulating Marty and his boundaries. His performance never sacrifices the charm or the chills for comedy despite his career of making audiences laugh. A unique installation in both actors' filmography, The Shrink Next Door is a Rudd performance not to forget.

