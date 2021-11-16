With director Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon about making the Ghostbusters sequel. During the fun interview, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the sequel, which shot was the toughest to pull off for each of them, how the film reminds them of an Amblin film from the 80’s, and more. I also tried to get Rudd to talk about Venom joining the MCU but he hadn’t seen the Venom sequel yet so…

As you’ve seen in the trailers, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the sequel to 1984’s Ghostbusters and 1989’s Ghostbusters II, as the film follows a mother (Coon) and her two kids (McKenna Grace, McKenna Grace) who move to Oklahoma, where the kids discover their grandfather’s past with the original Ghostbusters team. In addition to Coon, Grace, and Wolfhard, the film also stars Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, and Tracy Letts. Also returning to the franchise are Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. The film was written by Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Finally, I’m happy to report Reitman has delivered a film that fans of the original Ghostbusters will love and it also works for people that have never heard of the franchise. Watch what Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Rudd on how the film reminds him of the kinds of film he saw as a kid.

What was the shot that was a real challenge on the film?

Is Paul excited for Venom to be a friend or foe of Ant-Man?

