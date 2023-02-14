Paul Rudd has achieved international renown for his role as Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in both the Avengers franchise and his own series of Ant-Man movies. Rudd’s comedic timing and natural charm make Ant-Man a highly watchable superhero. But prior to his role in the MCU, Paul Rudd was better known for his numerous romantic-comedy appearances. These include popular movie roles in Clueless, I Love You, Man, and This Is 40, as well as a memorable appearance as Mike Hannigan in the long-running sitcom Friends. As the love-interest of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) in the show’s later seasons, Mike brought fresh energy and charisma to the sitcom, a role which demonstrated his talent for convincing emotionality combined with comedy.

Paul Rudd Charmed As Phoebe’s Future Husband Mike

Image via NBC

As a late addition to the original six-person cast, Rudd was tasked with winning over audiences as a deserving partner for Phoebe, who is notably unlucky in love throughout the show’s early seasons. But with Rudd’s winning performance as the lovable and charming Mike, he soon becomes a staple of Seasons 9 and 10, making appearances in seventeen episodes.

Mike ends up as Phoebe’s third and last husband, ultimately providing a fairy-tale ending for Lisa Kudrow’s lovably quirky character. He is introduced to the show in typical chaotic fashion in "The One With The Pediatrician" in Season 9, when Joey (Matt LeBlanc) forgets to arrange a blind date for Phoebe. In a panic he tells her the date is with his non-existent friend Mike, a problem he attempts to resolve by calling out "Mike!" in Central Perk café. Mike Hannigan responds, and soon finds himself on a blind date with Phoebe. Although the falsehood is quickly uncovered, the pair soon hit it off, and their love story continues until the show’s final season.

Their relationship is not without difficulty, however. The two briefly break up due to Mike’s fear of commitment, caused by a disastrous first marriage. Their reconciliation is then disrupted by the reappearance of Phoebe’s old love interest David (Hank Azaria), who returns from his scientific work in Minsk in "The One With The Male Nanny." Phoebe gives David another shot, but never quite gets over her love for Mike. It all comes to a head in "The One In Barbados," where Mike interrupts David’s proposal with a proposition of his own. Mike and Phoebe eventually patch things up, with their engagement and marriage wrapping up the show in Season 10. They overcome a series of final comedic obstacles in "The One With Phoebe’s Wedding," one of the most memorable episodes due to its snowy romantic visuals.

Paul Rudd Became More Than a Supporting Role on 'Friends'

Image via NBC

In a Variety interview with Avengers co-star Chris Evans, Rudd described his role in Friends as supporting in nature, where he provided a small addition to the main cast of stars. He notes that he felt “like a prop” in his role as Mike, but adds that “there’s a very interesting feeling to be a part of something that has that kind of profound impact on pop culture.” Rudd’s role in Friends was relatively small compared to the main cast, but he defined Phoebe’s storyline in the later seasons, and provided fans with a happy ending for one of its leads. He is sometimes considered as an unofficial seventh friend in the group, where he undoubtedly injected a much-needed freshness and comedic excellence into the show’s final seasons.

Mike’s primary role is as Phoebe’s love-interest, but his character has an emotionality and depth aside from the romance storyline. In "The One With Ross’s Inappropriate Song," Phoebe is anxious to meet Mike’s wealthy Upper East Side family, who live on Park Avenue. His disapproving parents Bitsy (Cristine Rose) and Theodore (Gregory Itzin) don’t hamper their relationship, where Mike declares his love for Phoebe’s “wonderful weirdness” despite what anyone else may think. Like Phoebe, Mike also has his own musical ambitions, where he reveals that he left his job as an attorney to pursue a career as a piano player. Rudd takes these small moments of character development and manages to build them into a believable well-rounded portrayal, despite the secondary nature of the role.

Mike provided a necessary change of pace in the show, which was beginning to decline in quality after nine seasons. With his vibrant personality and wry charm, Mike brought something new to the group, where his multi-faceted performance provided many new avenues for comedy and entertainment. For example, in "The One In Barbados, Part 2," Mike’s competitive spirit during a game of table tennis is shown to rival Monica’s (Courteney Cox), an instance where his depth of character makes him so much more than a mere prop.

Paul Rudd’s Rom-Com Experience Adds Humanity to 'Ant-Man'

Image via Marvel

Prior to his appearance in Friends, Rudd was already demonstrating his talent for charm and romance on the big screen, where he delivered memorable performances as Josh in Clueless (1995) and as Paris in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet (1996).

His ability to portray charming and likable characters in TV and film made him an ideal candidate for Ant-Man, a courageous yet tangibly human superhero. Rudd joins fellow comedy actor Chris Pratt in making the move from sitcom to MCU blockbuster. Pratt became a familiar face as the lovable Andy in Parks and Recreation, eventually landing the role of Peter Quill in The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Like Pratt, Rudd’s comedic background is a benefit in the MCU world of comedic timing and witty one-liners.

Rudd’s romantic-comedy experience, both on the big screen and as Mike Hannigan, prepared him for his role as Scott Lang in the Ant-Man franchise. As a former convict struggling to support his estranged wife and daughter, Lang undergoes a hefty redemption arc after scientist Hank Pym convinces him to try out the Ant-Man suit, which enables the wearer to shrink to a tiny size while increasing strength and endurance. Rudd’s experience in romantic, heartfelt roles feeds into the more vulnerable side of Scott Lang, where familial responsibilities and an urge to redeem himself motivate his actions.

Ultimately Paul Rudd’s long and varied acting career features numerous beloved performances across a range of genres. But it was through his role as Mike Hannigan in Friends that he first demonstrated the full extent of his charm and lovability. Rudd will make his next appearance as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which premieres exclusively in theaters on February 17. You can check out the trailer below.