Watch Paul Rudd Crush Hot Wings & Generally Be Lovely on an All-Timer ‘Hot Ones’

If you’ve been thinking, I really need more Paul Rudd (and honestly, who hasn’t?) then it’s been a very satisfying year so far. On the heels of 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, Rudd returned as Ant-Man for a key role in Avengers: Endgame. He recently popped up in the Between Two Ferns movie (full review here). And now, he’s got the new Netflix series Living with Yourself that boasts not one but two leading roles for the actor, who plays a man who wakes up from a cutting-edge spa treatment to discover he’s been replaced by a better version of himself.

A better version of Paul Rudd? I’m skeptical, especially after seeing his appearance on Hot Ones, the delightful YouTube interview series where host Sean Evans challenges his guest to eat increasingly spicy wings while answering a series of interview questions. What kind of questions are his guests fielding while filling their faces with molten fire sauce? You know, casual stuff, like “Do you ever think about how much your narrative is shaped by the need to package the details of your life into these instantly digestible anecdotes?”

You can watch Rudd field that questions, discuss the wasted opportunity of the Ant-Man/Thanos theory, chat about an alternate Anchorman script, barrel thorough the artifice of promotional interviews, and generally be the loveliest damn guy in the video below. Oh, and he handles the spice like an absolute boss, culminating in an insane hot sauce hybrid dab — all without touching his water. Respect.

For more on Living with Yourself, watch the trailer here and check out the official synopsis below.