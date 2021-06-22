For decades, Paul Rudd has always pulled the same prank whenever he visits Conan O’Brien's talk show. Rudd hypes whatever project he’s on the show to promote, and then when the show cuts to a clip, it is always the same clip from the 1988 film Mac and Me. With Conan ending this week, Rudd returned to the series to pull his hilarious prank once more on the host.

On Monday’s night episode of Conan, O’Brien interviews guest Bill Hader about a ridiculous Saturday Night Live sketch that involves Hader doing an Edward Burns impression during a cookout. When Hader says that the sketch didn’t work because Rudd wouldn’t play along, Rudd comes out in a tuxedo and decides to get the story straight, even mentioning that they have a clip of the sketch in question. Well, if you’ve seen one of Rudd’s appearances with O’Brien over the last few decades, you can probably guess where this is going.

Rudd also mentions the Mac and Me clip wasn’t always the clip that he planned on using. Instead, Rudd says that he almost used a clip from the 1999 film Baby Geniuses. The clip in question involved one of the title babies fighting a group of grown men. How would history have been different if Rudd had gone with Baby Geniuses and not Mac and Me?

Jack Black will be the final guest on Conan on June 24. The guest on the penultimate episode will be Dana Carvey, while the guest for tonight’s episode is still TBA. However, O’Brien will be back in the near future, as he will be returning for a new weekly show on HBO Max, although it’s unclear when that series will debut.

The final episode of Conan with Jack Black will air on June 24. Check out Rudd pulling one last Mac and Me joke on O’Brien below.

