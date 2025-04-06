While he may be most well-known for his work as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paul Rudd has had quite an extensive and successful career since he got started in the '90s. He's gone from romantic comedies to dramas, superhero, science fiction, and comedies throughout the years. Some of his best movies are known as some of the greatest rom-coms, comedies, and superhero movies out there.

Rudd has been at the front of pop-culture discussion as of late thanks to the announcement of his inclusion in Avengers: Doomsday and his leading role in the new movie, Death of a Unicorn. As people think more about him, it's fun to look back on his movies. But which are the best of the best? It's hard to compare his movies due to the fact they come from so many different genres, but some certainly stand out more