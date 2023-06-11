So many influential and memorable films came to life in the 1990s that a few were bound to slip through the cracks, especially if they were one of the many that skipped a theatrical run. The dreaded “straight-to-video” moniker often equated to a lack of quality in the opinions of viewers, coloring their impression of the film before the opening credits even began. The video hound was rewarded in the nineties, however, with hidden treasures from time to time. One such treasure is 1998’s Overnight Delivery starring Paul Rudd and Reese Witherspoon, a film that is still being discovered by new audiences every day.

Both stars showed wonderful chemistry in the 2010 James L. Brooks comedy How Do You Know?, but Overnight Delivery predates that film by twelve years. Thanks to his status as an A-List MCU star and hers as an uber-producer, film lovers are likely to have the filmographies of Paul Rudd and Reese Witherspoon etched on their hearts. As it is, even die-hard fans are unaware of Overnight Delivery, which featured a supporting cast of Christine Taylor (Zoolander), Sarah Silverman (Take This Waltz), and veteran villains Larry Drake (The Dentist, Darkman) and Tobin Bell (Saw). Directed by Jason Bloom (Bio-Dome) with a script doctored by Kevin Smith (Clerks), Overnight Delivery seemed to have all the ingredients to be a smash hit. So why didn’t it?

A Simple Premise Opens Up Comedy of Errors in 'Overnight Delivery'

The logline of Overnight Delivery is simple: Wyatt Trips (Rudd) is head-over-heels for his high school sweetheart Kimberly Jasney (Taylor), but their collegiate plans have them attending universities several states apart. When he is led to believe she is cheating on him with a Memphis student known only as “The Ricker,” he is distraught. He meets his roommate and friends at a strip club where he drowns his fears in alcohol. When one of his buddies tries to get too forward with the stripper onstage, Wyatt steps in. Lily (Witherspoon), the exotic dancer between them, needs no assistance, however, and roundly trounces her would-be attacker. When everyone is ejected Lily offers to buy Wyatt breakfast for his heroism wherein he lays out his tragic tale. She is incensed by Kimberly’s character and assists Wyatt in writing a scathing breakup letter, which they augment with a posed photograph and… a visual aid. They send the letter overnight delivery and go their separate ways feeling quite proud of themselves in their righteousness.

The next morning Wyatt learns that “The Ricker” is a dog that Kimberly was charged with keeping, and he panics. He enlists Lily's help to get the letter stopped from reaching its destination, but the driver charged with its delivery (Drake) is not one to shirk his duties lightly. What ensues is a road trip film adventure of pitfalls, near scrapes, arguments, and discovery as the two race to Memphis to get to Kimberly before the package does.

Overnight Delivery filmed in 1996, when neither Paul Rudd nor Reese Witherspoon had become household names. Clueless and Freeway were just hitting theaters, but time had yet to tell if either had the chops to maintain a full film on their shoulders. Of course, Witherspoon’s turn in Freeway would go on to achieve cult status, and that film still remains one of the wildest things to come out of the decade. Likewise, Rudd practically stole the show out from under Alicia Silverstone in Clueless, his charm transcending the screen. These talents are on full display in Overnight Delivery, yet diluted by a frequently shifting tonality in the film that doesn’t allow the actors to spend any time developing their individual strengths.

Perhaps due to scripted routines or his own choices, Rudd is often a buffoon throughout the film. He dances, makes exaggerated faces, and irksome noises as their road trip hits its various speed bumps. It’s all very Jim Carrey, fitting into the slapstick humor of the time, but it doesn’t quite fit with Rudd’s charm. The actor is better armed with a smile than a rubber face, though he does perform some frantic rants that forecast his infamous “Coffee Shop” disarmament from Role Models.

Witherspoon is radiant in the film, and her beauty helps to counteract the rough edges her character is given. While she’s most often shown to care about Wyatt and genuinely tries to help him, her assistance is thorny at best, coming from a twisted worldview that finds her character skirting the lines of hero and villain. She’s chaotic, but a beguiling variety of general lawlessness that hews to a positive intent. Unfortunately, the particulars of her backstory are lost in a script that saw multiple rewrites and unlucky editing.

The Direct-to-Video Status of 'Overnight Delivery' Means It Goes On Unrecognized

The first frame of the film is the New Line Cinema title card, the company behind such hits like Dumb & Dumber or Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, but the budget and inexperience behind Overnight Delivery caused it to fall short of such lofty expectations. While disappointment is understandable, a quick reframing of one’s expectations allows the film to shine on its own merits. Paul Rudd is charming when he isn’t aping a Jim Carrey impression, and Reese Witherspoon is disarming when she’s not spouting sassy dialogue written by a man emulating a “strong, independent” woman. The quieter moments between the two leads show an understanding of romantic nuance and a spark of true chemistry. Add to that large physical set pieces of road carnage, a hip 90s soundtrack, and devilish turns from Drake and Bell, and the film is a wonderful time capsule. The sound design is often quirky but serves to cement this film in its time period, something that nostalgia-hounds will be happy to devour.

Without a theatrical release, unfortunately, this film was left on shelves to be discovered through nothing more than catching box art, which it does not possess. Promising a formulaic rom-com road adventure isn’t exactly false advertising, but it does a disservice to the work that Rudd and Witherspoon put in to make a unique, though simple, premise work well. For fans of the two future stars, Overnight Delivery is a must-see and a feather in the cap for the film aficionado who boasts an encyclopedic knowledge of the unseen classics.