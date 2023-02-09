Superhero movies have become some of this generation's most popular and profitable films. Landing a coveted role in one of the many franchises is an actor's dream. For the actors who are lucky enough to star in one, it has the potential to be a career-defining and unbeatable portrayal of an iconic character.

RELATED: 10 Actors Who Have Yet To Star In A Superhero Movie

While major action stars, like Chris Evans or John Cena, are often trusted to lead such projects, it is becoming increasingly common for comedic actors to take on superhero roles - a notable example being Paul Rudd of the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. Besides Rudd, a handful of comedians across both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe have surprisingly found success through their performances as superheroes.

10 Paul Rudd

Image via Marvel Studios

Before playing Ant-Man, Rudd was known for his comedic side characters in mostly low-brow comedies like Wet Hot American Summer and Anchorman. Eventually, he transitioned to roles where he functioned as the straight man opposite some wackier counterparts in films like Role Models and This is 40.

In theAnt-Man franchise, Rudd plays Scott Lang, an ex-convict turned superhero who can shrink down to microscopic sizes. Rudd's portrayal of the character has become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the third installment of the series premiering February 17.

9 Chris Pratt

Image via Disney+

Chris Pratt made a name for himself as the dimwitted but lovable Andy Dwyer on the popular NBC sitcom Park and Recreation. His impeccable comedic timing and charming sense of humor quickly made him a fan favorite. Pratt has since transitioned to more dramatic roles, including Peter Quill in The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

RELATED:The 13 Most Rewatchable MCU Movies, Ranked

The endearing foolishness of Quill is highly reminiscent of Pratt's Parks and Rec character, demonstrating how Pratt's comedic abilities have made him a perfect fit for the role. Audiences are eager to see how his journey with the character continues in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

8 Kumail Nanjiani

Image via Marvel Studios

Kumail Nanjiani brought his sardonic wit and dry humor to the hit HBO series Silicon Valley as the computer programmer Dinesh. His roles in The Big Sick and Stuber cemented his reliability as a comedic actor who can elevate characters into new realms of hilarity.

In 2021, Nanjiani joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals, playing Kingo, one of Phase 4's newest and most memorable heroes. It is no doubt that Nanjiani will continue to appear in future Marvel projects, incorporating much-needed comedic relief into the complexity of his character.

7 Pete Davidson

After spending years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson became a household name, known for his controversial yet brutally honest humor. Davidson has even impressed audiences as a leading man in films like The King of Staten Island and Big Time Adolescence.

Although his appearance in James Gunn'sThe Suicide Squad was notably brief, his impact was unforgettable. With less than 10 minutes of screen time, Davidson falls victim to an untimely and gruesome death. Thankfully, he still managed to deliver a handful of hysterical one-liners in the time that he had.

6 John Mulaney

John Mulaney is a beloved stand-up comedian whose Netflix specials perfectly capture the absurdity and relatability in mundane aspects of everyday life. As a voice actor on Big Mouth and frequent host of Saturday Night Live, Mulaney can bring his signature brand of comedy into a wide array of projects.

RELATED:The 10 Best Superhero Movies of 2022, Ranked

Mulaney played the lesser-known Spider-Man variant, Spider-Ham, in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. With the original being one of the best comic book movies of the decade, audiences are hoping his character makes a return in the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.

5 Scott Adsit

Image via Disney

Like many comedians, Scott Adsit started off at Chicago's prestigious improvisational and sketch comedy theater, The Second City. These days, Adist may be most recognized for his performance on 30 Rock opposite Tina Fey, as the quick-witted producer, Pete, in addition to his guest appearances on Mr. Show with Bob and David and Veep.

In Disney'sBig Hero 6, one of the studio's most overlooked movies, Adsit plays Baymax, an inflatable healthcare robot who leads a high-tech superhero squad to fight evil. In 2017, he reprised his role for the TV series adaptation, becoming all the more memorable thanks to his adept comedic chops.

4 Will Arnett

Audiences were first introduced to Will Arnett through the quirky ensemble comedy, Arrested Development. Known for his instantly recognizable low, gravelly voice, Arnett has appeared in many animated movies and TV shows that showcase his signature rasp, including BoJack Horseman, Ratatouille, and The Lego Movie.

In fact, Arnett's outstanding performance as Batman in The Lego Movie led to his very own spin-off film as the caped crusader, The Lego Batman Movie. The sequel, unfortunately, ended up getting scrapped due to licensing issues. However, Arnett continues to make appearances as the character in other projects within The Lego Movie franchise.

3 Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart started his career as a stand-up comedian before transitioning into the Hollywood superstar that he is today. Children and adults alike are thoroughly entertained by Hart's fast-paced and frantic humor. Whether in Ride Along or The Secret Life of Pets, he is a consistent box office draw across demographics.

In 2022, Hart once again teamed up with frequent co-star Dwayne Johnsonin DC League of Super-Pets(they previously worked together in Central Intelligence and the rebootedJumanji series). With further films in the franchise already in development, audiences will get more chances to see Hart as Bruce Wayne's pet dog, Bat-Hound.

2 Zachary Levi

Image via Warner Bros.

For years, Zachary Levi starred as the titular spy in the action comedy series Chuck. He has gone on to bring his sophisticated yet frenetic leading man persona to movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel and Disney's Tangled. He even had his first taste at superhero glory as Fandral in the second and third installments of Marvel's Thor franchise.

RELATED:12 Best Opening Scenes in Superhero Movies

Levi earned a more prominent superhero identity in 2019 by playing the title role in the DCEU'sShazam! While his MCU character was killed off in Thor: Ragnarok, the sequel to Shazam!, Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, will hit theaters March 17.

1 Awkwafina

Image via Marvel Studios

After gaining stardom as a rapper comedian on YouTube, Awkwafina gained traction for playing witty supporting characters in movies like Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians, and Jumanji: The Next Level. She eventually earned a Golden Globe for her leading role in 2019's The Farewell.

Awkwafina now plays the offbeat hero sidekick, Katy, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is set to appear in future MCU projects, as well. She provides a much-needed dose of offbeat humor to the franchise, akin to that found in her quirky sitcom, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.

KEEP READING:12 Underrated Superhero Films Which Were Better Than MCU Movie