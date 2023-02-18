When you think of Paul Rudd, there’s a good chance that you immediately bust into a fit of giggles. (I know I do.) Whether he’s slappin’ the bass in I Love You, Man, getting ink all over himself as the dimwitted politician Bobby Newport in Parks and Recreation, flaunting his illegal panther cologne in Anchorman, spewing nonsensical life advice in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, being a wise-guy in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, you name it—Rudd is a big ol' goofball. He even brings this energy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ant-Man, the character that has made him a surprise action star, with his third solo outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, currently playing in theaters. But there’s one title in his long filmography that you might have missed which proves that he can be more than a funnyman. The charming road trip dramedy The Fundamentals of Caring from 2016 is Paul Rudd at his most vulnerable.

What Is 'The Fundamentals of Caring' About?

Based on Jonathan Evison’s novel The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving and written and directed by long-time Late Show with David Letterman writer and producer Rob Burnett, this delightful hidden gem explores the beautiful and unlikely connection between a grieving man and a disabled teenager. At first, the name of Rudd’s character is the only funny thing about him. He plays Ben Benjamin, a man desperately searching for purpose in his life after an unimaginable tragedy.

We first lay eyes on him in his six-week caregiving course, where he looks blankly into space as the instructor details the importance of the caregiver commandments. “I cannot take care of another unless I first take care of myself,” is that the top of the list, and ironically, self-care is something that Ben actively avoids. It’s been three years since his son's accident, the moment that shattered his life and ruined his relationship with his wife, Janet (Julia Denton). He’s been unable to bring himself to write more novels or accept Janet’s divorce papers. Rudd burdens this melancholic demeanor on his shoulders with varying degrees of potency, a sharp contrast to the freewheeling grinning fellow we’ve grown accustomed to on our silver screens. To Rudd’s immense credit, however, his performance never once comes across as insincere.

Image Via Netflix

This Time, Paul Rudd Isn't Making the Jokes

Following the completion of his course, Ben gets assigned to Trevor (Craig Roberts), a teenager living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Trevor has to use a wheelchair and is settled in his very specific routine, requiring practically 24/7 care. But one thing is certain: he does not want Ben’s help. Ben and Trevor’s first meeting forces Rudd into the role of straight man immediately. Trevor is quite sardonic and deadpan, a direct result of the heartbreaking hand he was dealt. His twisted and dark sense of humor is what makes him so charming, though Ben is too caught up in making a positive impression to have that even register in his fogged-up, grief-stricken brain. Within seconds of being left alone with Trevor, Ben meekly asks, “You need anything?” to which Trevor cheekily responds, “I do, actually. Could you call the Make-A-Wish Foundation and tell them I want a bl*wjob from Katy Perry?” Watching Rudd awkwardly field these biting one-liners from Trevor is a refreshing change of pace, and a chance for the actor to show that he can take jokes just as much as he dishes them out.

RELATED: Paul Rudd’s 15 Best Performances, Ranked From 'Ant-Man' to 'This is 40'

It’s quite unexpected—and even a little jarring—to watch Rudd be the earnest, more passive scene partner who has to react to someone else’s antics. This is on full display with the physical comedy in a montage early on in the film that highlights Ben’s difficulty helping Trevor to the toilet thanks to Trevor’s literal button pushing to continuously slide his chair out of Ben’s grip. Rudd is the butt of the joke here (no pun intended) as he does his best to reason with the purposely fussy teen, making his genuine attempts at helping Trevor all the more endearing.

Paul Rudd Makes Ben a Layered, Relatable Character

Their lovable dynamic is tested when Ben finds out that Trevor knew about what happened to his son when he had led him to believe he didn't know the devasting story. Rudd takes charge and channels a rage that can only come from betrayal, storming into Trevor’s room and shouting, “You knew about my kid and you said all that father bullsh*t to me? Huh? You think because you’re in a wheelchair that gives you the right to say and do whatever you want?” Rudd manages to convey a blend of helplessness and frustration that reiterates Ben’s emotionally fragile state in a non-melodramatic way. There’s a palpable tensity hanging in the air that stems from a sense of loss, and Rudd depicts that carefully.

Because Ben’s been used to swallowing the pain of his personal tragedy and rolling with the playful punches from Trevor, it’s incredibly satisfying to see the glimmers of the Rudd we know and love shine through Ben. Rudd’s able to layer in his boyish spirit the more Ben and Trevor get acquainted with each other’s personalities and quirks. He convinces Trevor and his mother Elsa (Jennifer Ehle) to let him and Trevor go on a cross-country road trip to visit the roadside attractions that Trevor charted on a map. It’s a tough sell, as Trevor only leaves his house on Thursdays from one to four in the afternoon to go to the park. Frankly, it’s a miracle that Ben's lasted this long without quitting, and Elsa knows how important it is for her son to get out of his comfort zone.

We Still Get to See Rudd's Signature Comedy

Ben grows as much as (if not more than) Trevor on their adventure, learning to care for and love himself as the caregiver commandments emphasize at the beginning of the film. He builds up enough confidence in their relationship that he even starts to try to make Trevor laugh in order to put him at ease as they venture further away from home. “Come on, this is what road trips are all about,” he insists as he unwraps a Slim Jim much to Trevor’s disgust. Given the fact that Trevor only eats waffles and sausage for every meal and only leaves his house once a week, requesting he eats a Slim Jim was a bold ask. But, Ben wasn’t going to take this inevitable “no” for an answer. After chomping a piece off the top and moaning dramatically, he quips, “That’s a hell of a meat stick.” What unfolds next is nothing short of absolute silliness, as Ben repeatedly wiggles and smacks the snack on Trevor’s mouth, telling him to “nibble on the Jim” and have a “little bite of the James,” in a British accent. “Isn't that what they say in your country?”

Yes, The Fundamentals of Caring does feature the jesting Paul Rudd here and there, but more often than not, the Wet Hot American Summer actor is playing against type and is doing so with immensely impressive results. Sometimes, it’s the unexpected casting choices that make the perfect fit. Rudd effortlessly navigates the nuances and messiness of emotional dependency and vulnerability over the course of Ben's satisfying and healing journey. The film gives Rudd a chance to show his range as an actor as he wrestles with grief, overcomes the obstacles that come with caring for someone that needs your help but doesn't want it and registers the importance of self-acceptance. Not only is Rudd someone you can count on to make you smile, but one to make you reflect and ask yourself some deep life questions, too.