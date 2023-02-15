It's hard to think of many 21st-century actors that are as likable as Paul Rudd, which is what makes his major douchebag performance as Andy in Wet Hot American Summer all the more fun. Here, Rudd plays a lazy, obnoxious, unfaithful, complete and total blowhard. All this to say, it doesn't matter that Andy is a self-centered airhead. Rudd is so over the top and hilarious in the role that he ends up becoming one of the main reasons that every Wet Hot fan latches on to the series. It's a fantastic contrast to the usual lovable-yet-oblivious character type that he has become known for. In the decades since, Rudd has become one of the world's most reliable comedic actors, and more recently, has branched off into big-ticket superhero films. He is one of the current faces of the MCU as Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, and very soon, will have his third solo-outing as the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. No matter how big his career gets, though, he'll never outgrow one of the earliest roles in his filmography as a massive douche.

What Is 'Wet Hot American Summer' About?

2001's Wet Hot American Summer is one of the most ridiculous comedies not just of this century, but of all time. It centers around a bunch of kids and counselors at Camp Firewood on 1981's last day of summer, chronicling their never-ending hi-jinks and shenanigans. While this might feel like a bare-bones summary, the movie is about as plotless as they come, but that's what makes it so fun. It's episodic and skit filled, hopping back and forth from bit to bit, with a plot that's barely tethered together by the oncoming talent show at the end of the day.

Wet Hot is anything but an innocent look at life at a summer camp. This film is a loud, stupid, joyful, mean barrage of over-the-top comedic set pieces. It's a parody of 1980s teen comedies, so if you're familiar with that decade's comedic tropes, you'll know what to expect here, just cranked up to 11. It's a rude, obnoxious, incredibly lovable, and earnest movie that feels as fun as it is to be at summer camp... just totally unrealistic. This crude and sensationalized version of camp is exemplified in many of the film's cast members, figures like Amy Poehler and Ken Marino, but nobody plays it better than Rudd.

Paul Rudd Makes Andy a Lovable Douchebag in 'Wet Hot American Summer'

Paul Rudd as Andy is one of those miracle castings. Total lightning in a bottle. He's got the perfect look for the part, delivers every line with the dedication that most only would for Shakespeare, and plays the guy so totally unlikable that, in return, he becomes one of the most likable and fun characters that the movie has to offer. He's one of Camp Firewood's many counselors and, perhaps it's most dangerously incompetent. In times when he should be watching over his campers, he chooses to spend these moments hiding away somewhere else, making out with everyone but his girlfriend, and scoffing at anyone who asks him to do them the smallest favor. It's never a mystery, Andy would always rather be somewhere else and with someone else. He sucks, and that's why he rocks.

Andy is a total douche, but he wouldn't necessarily be considered an antagonist of the film. Almost every scene that he is in is spent giving someone a hard time or showcasing him doing his best to avoid others. A large chunk of Andy's screen time is spent with him blowing off his girlfriend Katie (Marguerite Moreau) at almost every chance he gets. One bit, in particular, is spent on a motorboat going around the camp's lake, with Andy monitoring one of his campers as he is kneeboarding. After coaching the kid on how to stay above water, Andy turns right around and starts making out with another counselor, Lindsay (Elizabeth Banks). The kid goes under almost immediately, totally submerged and left behind. Andy quickly cuts off fooling around with Lindsay, not because his camper needs rescuing or because he has a girlfriend, but because she "tastes like a burger." They then realize that the kid is nowhere to be found, Andy halfway exclaims "damn it," and we're on to the next scene. The beauty of Wet Hot.

Paul Rudd Gives Us Some Genius Physical Comedy

One of the most well-known scenes in the entire film is when Beth (Janeane Garofalo) approaches Andy in the camp cafeteria, and for no reason in particular, he throws an entire plate of food on the ground. She tells him to pick it up and, after seemingly racking his brain for some sort of excuse, all he can manage is "I don't have time right now" - a sentence he hardly manages to get out. Beth cuts the crap and makes Andy pick up his mess, and what follows is one of the most remarkable demonstrations of physical comedy in recent years. It's not quite "impressive," nothing that would need a stuntman or anything, Rudd just manages to twist and finagle his body into the oddest series of aggressively annoyed moves to lean over and do what she says. After almost a minute of additional string bean-y moves and long, pissy grunts, Andy's mess is officially "clean." He throws on his shades, shrugs his shoulders at Beth, and exits the cafeteria.

Rudd Keeps Crushing It as Andy as the 'Wet Hot' Franchise Expands

Rudd would go on to play Andy twice more in both Wet Hot Netflix shows, the prequel series First Day of Camp, and the sequel series Ten Years Later. In these shows, he's still the same old piece of trash. First Day lays the groundwork for the film with almost the entire original main cast returning, playing even younger versions of the characters that they played 14 years previously. Ten Years Later shows how far almost everyone has come, everyone but Andy - still the self-centered fool that everyone loves, but this time with a hilarious early 90s rock look. For those that aren't fans of the film, and especially those that haven't seen it at all, these shows likely won't be for you. That being said, die-hard fans that long for more chances to hang out with these characters will likely really dig these more recent journeys back to Camp Firewood. And Rudd? Over a decade later, the guy's still got what it takes to crush this role.

Paul Rudd could pivot hard into dramatic filmmaking, win 20 Oscars, and change the way that actors across the world approach their craft, and we'd still remember him as Andy from Wet Hot American Summer. He somehow managed to make this major, supremely unlikable douche into one of the most beloved parts of the franchise. In the promotional material for both Netflix series, Rudd was almost always placed front and center. He's almost become the face of it all, but hey, when you steal the show as much as he does here, it's not hard to understand why. If you enjoy watching Rudd be the fun and likable Scott Lang in the Ant-Man movies, or are used to some of the absurd comedies that he became known for, like Anchorman, maybe go back to where he first became the performer that he is today. He had done films before this, but in Wet Hot American Summer, it feels like you're watching the beginning of something special. It just so happens that Rudd's special beginning was in playing a huge douche. We'll take it! Thank you for Paul Rudd and all that you have done for us, Wet Hot.