It’s no state secret that The Card Counter writer/director Paul Schrader has an affection for people gripped with obsession. This phenomenon dates back to his screenplay for Taxi Driver in the 1970s and has endured for decades on end, to the point that a 2021 GQ profile of the auteur flat-out said his primary focus in cinema was on “single-minded obsessives”. Most of Schrader’s explorations of this territory have involved entirely fictitious characters or fictional figures based on real-life individuals. But for one of Schrader’s 21st-century directorial efforts entitled Auto Focus, the filmmaker found someone straight out of reality to base a quintessentially Schrader story around.

That figure is Bob Crane, here portrayed by Greg Kinnear. Crane was a radio disc jockey and actor who rose to prominence through playing the role of Colonel Robert Hogan on the family-friendly TV show Hogan's Heroes. Like so many of Schrader’s protagonists, Crane carried on a double life consisting of a public persona and a much more complicated interior life that he only reveals to his closest compatriots. In the case of Crane, the man was extremely fond of sex, to the point that, with the help of John Henry Carpenter (here played by Willem Dafoe), he even filmed his sexual exploits with then-brand-new home video recording equipment.

Auto Focus chronicles Crane from his time as a DJ to his big break on Hogan’s Heroes up to his unresolved murder in Scottsdale, Arizona. Covering this much of Crane’s life allows Schrader and screenwriter Michael Gerbosi to delve deep into the psychology of duality and obsession that have so often been at the heart of this filmmaker’s work. For this particular entry in his filmography, Schrader didn’t have to depart far from reality, as so much of Crane’s life seems teed up to fit right into the hallmarks of his projects.

For instance, much like Affliction’s Wade Whitehouse (Nick Nolte) or First Reformed’s Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke), the friendships Crane has with other people seem to be built on very shaky ground. These characters can put on a show of seeming like average people engaging in warm camaraderie with others, but there’s always something else on their minds warping their views of other people. Such dynamics seem always destined to collapse at the first sign of the kind of conflict that can only come from a mind defined by obsession.

So it is with Crane, whose friendship with Carpenter, by all accounts, was an erratic one. As depicted in Auto Focus, Carpenter is the one in the duo that seemed to have a genuine fondness for Crane, to the point that he comes off as downright desperate to maintain their friendship. Meanwhile, Crane waves off Carpenter at the first sign of trouble or male-on-male physical intimacy in their sexual sessions. The only time Crane gets real close to Carpenter is when some new scheme or sexual conquest has entered his mind. The troubled real-world friendship between Crane and Carpenter fits right in with the kind of complicated dynamics Schrader usually fits into his works.

Also making the life of Bob Crane work so well as the basis for a Schrader film is the inevitable emphasis on sex. Considering some of Schrader’s earliest directorial efforts were entitled American Gigolo and Hardcore, it shouldn’t be a surprise that sex has been a key element in his works. Schrader has been especially fascinated by the juxtaposition of how societal institutions, particularly religious ones, view sex and contrasting that with how omnipresent sex is in the world. Even Jesus Christ, in the world of Schrader screenplays, contemplates the allure of sex, as seen by the ending of The Last Temptation of Christ, in which the son of God contemplates a scenario where he gets off the cross and starts up a family.

Schrader is well aware that, just because you’re in a position where you’re not supposed to think about it, sex is bound to creep into your brain. His fascination with sexual urges and societal expectations to keep all that bottled up means he’s perfect for tackling the life of Crane. Crane’s whole media persona was about putting on a squeaky-clean image so he could headline Disney family movies while also engaging in elaborate sex acts every night. Crane was determined to have his cake and eat it too, as seen by him (in Auto Focus) adjusting his late-in-life touring theater productions around hotspots for swingers.

In exploring this delicate balancing act, Schrader and Gerbosi’s screenplay exhibits a modicum of sympathy for how much Crane has to keep buttoned up just to keep employment. Certainly, the idea that proximity to sex would matter more than your qualifications for a given job is nonsense and one that still endures to this day, particularly for sex workers and especially sex workers of color. Crane’s nowhere near the person who suffered the most due to American societies narrow vision of what constitutes “healthy” sexuality (the LGBTQIA+ community, for one, had way more hardship with people viewing being gay as innately being a sexual deviant), but this perception certainly did affect him nonetheless.

Like this director’s other explorations of sex, Schrader and company do not keep things so simple as to cast Crane as a pariah just because of his sexual urges. If there’s an overall message Auto Focus wishes to convey regarding Crane’s sex life, it’s that his problem was trying to indulge in the very society and status quo that was demonizing his urges. Rather than being truthful with his spouses or openly upsetting the status quo, Crane lied to his married partners while doing everything he could to stifle others (like Carpenter) so that they wouldn’t jeopardize his mainstream acting opportunities. Crane may be hammered down by society’s limited views of sexuality, but he’s also doing his part to use those views to dehumanize others.

Like with Schrader’s other explorations of sex, Crane’s life offers a chance to explore how rampant sexuality isn’t the problem, it’s when you treat people like they aren’t people that is the problem. Even today, so many movies still find the topic of sexuality so daunting that they don’t even recognize it exists. Schrader, on the other hand, regularly confronts this aspect of everyday existence and the life of Bob Crane once again allows this artist to offer detailed examinations of human sexuality.

The intersection of theology and sex even rears its head here given that Crane tries to initially keep up the appearance of being a “regular” churchgoing fellow, including engaging in regular conversations with his pastor. Religion doesn’t become a pivotal part of Auto Focus from there, but it is used as one of the initial forces influencing Crane to keep a lid on his sexual exploits, as seen by Crane discussing with a priest his frequent trips to strip clubs. The surface-level nature of these exchanges and the fact that Crane eventually abandons them reflects Schrader’s tendency to depict the sexual restrictions of religion as something that alienates people rather than bring them into God’s light.

The most haunting way Crane’s life syncs up to the works of Schrader, though, is in his mystery-covered ending. Crane was murdered in June 1978 at the age of 48 and no killer was ever caught, though John Henry Carpenter was briefly suspected of the crime. Schrader offers no conclusive insight into his theories on who did it, because that’s not the point. Crane’s life, like the conclusion of so many Schrader works, is open-ended and devoid of tidy morals. It leaves you contemplating heavy matters, not walking out of the theater feeling like you just got preached an easy lesson.

Many other filmmakers have tried to rectify this and conclude a movie about Bob Crane in a more conventional, safe manner. But Schrader opts for the more appropriately brutal route in Auto Focus, ending on a shot of Crane’s corpse being investigated by police officers while his narration grimly intones “Guys just gotta have fun.” Everything in the film, particularly Crane’s treatment of other people and society’s embrace of restrictive sexual norms, has come to a grisly head here.

There are no answers at the end of Crane’s life, not even regarding who killed him. Not every artist could make a movie out of such a man. But Schrader had been making movies his whole career in this vein as if he’s been preparing to be the prime artist to bring Crane’s life to the big screen.

