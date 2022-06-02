In the wake of the biggest victories for American organized labor in decades, renewed attention has been placed on how the country got to this point of desperation. The decline of solidarity amongst Americans seems to be a never-ending talking point in the public discourse, with many pointing to declining union membership as a catalyst for our social disintegration. Yet Blue Collar, Paul Schrader’s overlooked 1978 directorial debut, proves that this is too simple of an explanation. Schrader depicts America as an already crumbling society, with workers being let down by the institutions around them and turning on each other as a result.

Having made a major breakthrough as the screenwriter for Taxi Driver (1976), Schrader moved his focus from New York to an auto plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In his typically subversive way, he begins the film where many tales about labor end: a union. Most labor films (like the much more successful Norma Rae, which would receive numerous Oscar nominations a year later) typically end on the triumphant note of a successful union vote, implying that there is no drama left to report. But for autoworkers Zeke (Richard Pryor in a rare dramatic turn), Smokey (Yaphet Kotto), and Jerry (Harvey Keitel), the union is just another broken institution offering up false promises in order to subdue them. These men work long, arduous hours just to end up heavily indebted to the IRS, just to moonlight as a gas station attendant to put food on the table. And the union rep, clearly in the pocket of other interests invisible to the average worker, can’t even secure basic workplace improvements. This is a far cry from happily ever after advertised by the New Deal era; Schrader’s establishment of tone and atmosphere indicates that we are already headed down the wrong path as a country.

In a truly radical narrative choice, these three desperate men decide to rob their own union vault, taking from one of the few institutions designed to protect them. A positive reading of this would be that Schrader is offering a call to action for workers, sick of waiting to be provided for, joining together and taking matters into their own hands. A more cynical view, which is more in line with where the story goes, is three men, unable to conceive of truly collective action, break off from a larger group and steal from their peers. But their heist doesn’t go to plan; what the men find is not loads of cash but a secret notebook that points to widespread union corruption. Similar to where Americans stand today, they are exposed to more damaging information on their institutions than they even know what to do with, but the way forward is terribly murky. What happens as a result is eerily familiar: the three friends eventually splinter into even smaller factions.

Initially, Smokey, as the fearless ex-convict of the group, is able to corral them by making an impassioned plea for solidarity, arguably the thesis of the film: “Why do you go to the line every Friday? Because the finance man’s gonna be at your house on Saturday…that’s exactly what the company wants, to keep you on the line. They pit the lifers against the new boys, the old against the young, the black against the white, anything to keep us in our place.”

Thanks to Smokey’s speech, the group agrees to join together to blackmail the union for ten thousand dollars, but the power of the corrupt institution is too strong for three underpaid laborers. Using a combination of violent intimidation and manipulation, the union systematically breaks apart the bond between the men. Smokey, their fearless leader, is killed in a mysterious workplace “accident,” leaving Jerry and Zeke paranoid and distraught. Afraid to congregate and just focused on surviving, the two go on divergent paths. Jerry plans to rat on the union to the FBI, but Zeke takes a compromise to save his family. But it is not enough that the union has disbanded their grand plans of outwitting them; they pit the friends against each other, revealing deep-seated resentments between the men that divert attention away from the problem at hand.

Beyond fear, beyond general powerlessness, it is racial animosity that also contributes to the fracturing of the bond between these men. When Jerry confronts Zeke, he finds that his friend gave up their incriminating evidence in order to receive a promotion at the plant. He understandably feels betrayed by his friend, claiming he failed to honor Smokey’s memory and becoming a sellout. But Zeke’s response is telling: “You’re my friend, Jerry, but you’re thinking white.” Finally, the racial subtext present throughout the film becomes the text. Zeke explains that he cannot afford to waste his one opportunity at breaking the cycle of instability and poverty in his family. But Jerry is only concerned about his own Polish-American family, and so the struggle to collectively bargain for a better future becomes an individual struggle for survival. That struggle blinds Jerry to the realities his friend has to face as a Black man, and leaves him not only unsympathetic towards him, but ultimately resentful.

The film ends with Jerry ratting on the union to the FBI, and Zeke becoming a bespectacled supervisor with a clipboard, the very figure who drew his ire at the beginning of the film. Spotting each other on the shop floor, their camaraderie has been replaced by bitter hatred, hurling insults at each other until Jerry resorts to racial slurs. As they are about to get physical, the film ends on a freeze frame, and Smokey’s quote returns: “They pit the black against the white, anything to keep us in our place.” The enemy of the film has faded out of sight; unsure of where to direct their anger anymore, the old friends turn on each other, resorting to attacks based on identity, ignoring the much larger systems of oppression they were so painfully aware of at the beginning of the film.

Part of the brilliance of Blue Collar is that the plot slowly reveals itself for what it truly is. It is not really a film about the labor movement, and it is not really a heist thriller, either. Released just before the Reagan administration would help to dismantle labor laws, it shows not just the state of things but a sign of things to come. Make no mistake, this is not an anti-union film as much as it is a truly pro-worker film; Schrader’s use of the union as the villain feeds into his larger point that even the most sainted of institutions are incorruptible, and that no man, or collection of men, is safe from its toxic influence. Eerily, we are still having the same discussion about the decline of solidarity forty-four years later. Blue Collar goes a long way of showing how deeply rooted this problem truly is.

